Todd McFarlane's Batman in The Daily LITG, 5th March 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the past three years on the site, as well as comic industry birthdays being celebrated.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Heading off to London Comic Con Spring today, shout me out if you see me around…

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Batman's Post-Credit Scene

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer

LITG three years ago – WildCATS was beginning to return

And comics were jumping in price again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never

artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never Sam Eggleston , writer on Combat Jacks.

, writer on Combat Jacks. Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC

Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.