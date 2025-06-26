Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, ultimate comics

Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock

North Carolina and Florida comic book store chain Ultimate Comics refuses to buy Diamond Comics liquidation stock from unpaid publishers

In recent days, I ran the story that Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy estate is applying for court permission to liquidate comic books, graphic novels, toys, games and other merchandise held at the distributor on consignment for publishers. Diamond does not own this stock; it is meant to be held for convenience and speed of distribution. But if this filing goes through, Diamond will be able to sell it all, fast and cheap, with none of the money going to the stock's owners, instead to the bankers who have kept the distributor going through bankruptcy. And I understand that publishers are talking to their lawyers, and lawsuits are being planned. Fantagraphics has stated that their comics are being held hostage, and FairSquare Graphics have dubbed Diamond "thieves and bandits".

But how will stores react? I heard that the Ultimate Comics chain of comic book stores of North Carolina and now Florida has stated in retailer chat groups that they would refuse to participate in any such liquidation, saying that they "will not be purchasing any Diamond Comics stock from unpaid publishers no matter how low they are liquidated at (although I'm sure Big Box liquidators will be the likely target to dump the stock that rightfully is not theirs)"

I spoke to Alan Gill, founder of the Ultimate Comics chain, who confirmed the quote and then told me that he hopes this will be a motivator for other shops to do similar. He says "It's important that retailers not flood the market with publishing partners' liquidated inventory that the publishers would not be financially compensated for. I'm sure, at some point soon, Diamond is going to start their liquidation sale of those items at aggressive discounts. I refuse to participate in that."

Will other comic book stores follow suit? Or will more imminent mercurial desires take over? Are comic book stores more Starfleet than Ferenghi?

Ultimate Comics was founded in 2003 by owner/operator Alan Gill. A family of five stores in North Carolina, they recently opened a Florida store in Oviedo Mall with former Bleeding Cool contributor Aaron Haaland. You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on the bankruptcy situation at Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here, below.

