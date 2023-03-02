$75 Carbonized Star Wars Two-Packs in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years. Also, comic book creator birthdays!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
- The Spider-Man With Dots For Eyes Gets His Own Spider-Verse Version
- Supernatural: Collins & Ackles Want Some Sweet "The Last of Us" Money
- Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
- The Mandalorian Season 3 Opener Reveals Cara Dune's Fate (SPOILERS)
- Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer
- Bryan Hitch Still Drawing The Authority- But For What?
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets
- Danny Earls, From Gail Simone Tweet To Marvel & DC Gigs In Two Months
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Johnny Lee O'Bryant III Signs Noir Caesar Manga Deal Through Tokyopop
- Grant Morrison Promises Eden's End, Poison Peach & It's A Dead…
- Out Now: Baby Cyanide & Shambleau by Barbarella's Jean-Claude Forest
- Star Wars' Ajax Sigma Crossover Event Coming In The Fall
- Venom #17 Joins Up The Dots With Thor, Darkoth The Death Demon & FCBD
LITG one year ago, Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal
- Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
- DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
- The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
- Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
- A Return To Earth-Flash 1 Ahead Of Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- What Did Mister Sinister Know About The House Of X?
- Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
- The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
- Tonight Is Cubone Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
- Andrew Marino & Marquis Draper Promoted By DC Comics Editorial
- Brian Bendis & André Lima Araújo's Graphic Novel Series Phenomena
- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Headlines Comic Lineup from AMC Networks
- Gotham Notices Batman Is Missing In Today's Batmannery (Spoilers)
- An Extract From Michael Uslan Batman's Batman, Published Today
- Bagieu, Doucet & Meurisse Nominated For Angoulême Comics Grand Prix
- DC Comics Creates Its Own Bored Ape NFT For One Star Squadron
- Can Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn Only Be Together In Other Realities?
- Paramount Mountain In The Daily LITG 1st of March 2022
LITG two years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Ice T
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Been Spending Most Our Lives Living for These 10 Eps of Criminal Minds
- The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
- Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
- Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
- Masters of the Universe Mattel Keldor and Kronis 2-Pack Coming Soon
- New Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2021
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- A Black History Milestone And Then Some – Michael Davis From The Edge
- AWA Studios Comics Now Available to Read on Demand on GlobalComix
- BINC Opens Grant Applications For Comic Shops In Need
- Maria Fröhlich and Naomi Franquiz Join Women Of Marvel Anthology
- Meet Balldo: The Most Authentic Wolverine Cosplay Device Available
- WhedonCon Distances From Joss Whedon, Changes To Hellmouth Convention
- More Comic Publishers Leaving Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster
- Two Big New First Appearances in Firefly: Brand New Verse #1
- Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow For June, Infinite Frontier #1 To Follow
- Gen:Lock #6 – A Pulped DC Comic That Escaped To The UK?
LITG three years ago – the children were Timeless
And New York had Warlords.
- Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
- "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
- "Doctor Who": Could Missy Actually Be The Master's Final Regeneration?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
- Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
- Giving The Inhumans A Rest at Marvel's C2E2 Empyre Panel
- Thor as a Horror Comic and Other Quick Hits from the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at #C2E2
- Falling In Love With the Flash and Other Quick Hits From the Super Heroes of DC Panel at #C2E2
- Review: "Game Of Thrones" Limited Edition Six Kingdoms Scotch Whisky
- Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius
LITG four years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
- Emmy Rossum Wanted to Leave 'Shameless' Fiona "On a High Note"
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 9 "Identity Part II" A Triumph [Review]
- When Bryan Hitch Met Samuel L Jackson, the Man He Made Nick Fury, On The Jonathan Ross Show
- Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch – Reuniting on Batman
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Evanier, comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer.
- Kevin Farrell, artist on Ninja.
- Simon Coleby, artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life.
- Tomeu Morey, comics colourist extraordinaire.
- Lee Newman, comic book retailer
- Andrew Wildman, artist on Galaxy Rangers, Thundercats, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers.
