$75 Carbonized Star Wars Two-Packs in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years. Also, comic book creator birthdays!

Published
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023
Credit: Hasbro

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack 
  2. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
  3. The Spider-Man With Dots For Eyes Gets His Own Spider-Verse Version
  4. Supernatural: Collins & Ackles Want Some Sweet "The Last of Us" Money
  5. Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
  6. The Mandalorian Season 3 Opener Reveals Cara Dune's Fate (SPOILERS)
  7. Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer
  8. Bryan Hitch Still Drawing The Authority- But For What?
  9. South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets
  10. Danny Earls, From Gail Simone Tweet To Marvel & DC Gigs In Two Months 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal

Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal in The Daily LITG 2nd of March 2022
LITG: screencaps
  1. Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
  2. DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
  3. The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
  4. Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
  5. A Return To Earth-Flash 1 Ahead Of Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
  6. Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
  7. What Did Mister Sinister Know About The House Of X?
  8. Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
  9. The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
  10. Tonight Is Cubone Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
  11. Andrew Marino & Marquis Draper Promoted By DC Comics Editorial
  12. Brian Bendis & André Lima Araújo's Graphic Novel Series Phenomena
  13. Metallica's Kirk Hammett Headlines Comic Lineup from AMC Networks
  14. Gotham Notices Batman Is Missing In Today's Batmannery (Spoilers)
  15. An Extract From Michael Uslan Batman's Batman, Published Today
  16. Bagieu, Doucet & Meurisse Nominated For Angoulême Comics Grand Prix
  17. DC Comics Creates Its Own Bored Ape NFT For One Star Squadron
  18. Can Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn Only Be Together In Other Realities?
  19. Paramount Mountain In The Daily LITG 1st of March 2022

LITG two years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Ice T

cryer
LITG Lex-Off – Warner Media

  1. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  2. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  3. Been Spending Most Our Lives Living for These 10 Eps of Criminal Minds
  4. The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
  5. Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
  6. Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
  7. Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
  8. Masters of the Universe Mattel Keldor and Kronis 2-Pack Coming Soon
  9. New Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2021
  10. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
  11. A Black History Milestone And Then Some – Michael Davis From The Edge
  12. AWA Studios Comics Now Available to Read on Demand on GlobalComix
  13. BINC Opens Grant Applications For Comic Shops In Need
  14. Maria Fröhlich and Naomi Franquiz Join Women Of Marvel Anthology
  15. Meet Balldo: The Most Authentic Wolverine Cosplay Device Available
  16. WhedonCon Distances From Joss Whedon, Changes To Hellmouth Convention
  17. More Comic Publishers Leaving Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster
  18. Two Big New First Appearances in Firefly: Brand New Verse #1
  19. Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow For June, Infinite Frontier #1 To Follow
  20. Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
  21. Gen:Lock #6 – A Pulped DC Comic That Escaped To The UK?

LITG three years ago – the children were Timeless

And New York had Warlords.

  1. Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
  2. "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
  3. "Doctor Who": Could Missy Actually Be The Master's Final Regeneration?
  4. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
  5. Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
  6. Giving The Inhumans A Rest at Marvel's C2E2 Empyre Panel
  7. Thor as a Horror Comic and Other Quick Hits from the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at #C2E2
  8. Falling In Love With the Flash and Other Quick Hits From the Super Heroes of DC Panel at #C2E2
  9. Review: "Game Of Thrones" Limited Edition Six Kingdoms Scotch Whisky
  10. Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius

LITG four years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.

  1. 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
  2. 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
  3. Emmy Rossum Wanted to Leave 'Shameless' Fiona "On a High Note"
  4. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 9 "Identity Part II" A Triumph [Review]
  5. When Bryan Hitch Met Samuel L Jackson, the Man He Made Nick Fury, On The Jonathan Ross Show
  6. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch – Reuniting on Batman

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Evanier, comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer.
  • Kevin Farrell, artist on Ninja.
  • Simon Coleby, artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life.
  • Tomeu Morey, comics colourist extraordinaire.
  • Lee Newman, comic book retailer
  • Andrew Wildman, artist on Galaxy Rangers, Thundercats, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.