$75 Carbonized Star Wars Two-Packs in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years. Also, comic book creator birthdays!

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal

LITG two years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Ice T

LITG three years ago – the children were Timeless

And New York had Warlords.

LITG four years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Evanier, comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer.

comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer. Kevin Farrell, artist on Ninja.

artist on Ninja. Simon Coleby , artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life.

, artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life. Tomeu Morey, comics colourist extraordinaire.

comics colourist extraordinaire. Lee Newman , comic book retailer

, comic book retailer Andrew Wildman, artist on Galaxy Rangers, Thundercats, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.