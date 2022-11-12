Live, From Thought Bubble, It's The Daily LITG, 12th of November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm currently at Thought Bubble, and you can see a metric tonne of previews, debuts and features for comic books appearing at the show in Harrogate right here.

LITG: Live, From Thought Bubble

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Henry Cavill, Perfect Captain Britain

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC Bloodbath

LITG two years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenous…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

LITG three years ago, Cosplay mattered

And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion

comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.

creator of Samurai Squirrel. Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics

– Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.

of the University of North Florida. Nick Defina , founder of Septagon Studios.

, founder of Septagon Studios. Cartoonist Eric Orchard.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.