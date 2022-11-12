Live, From Thought Bubble, It's The Daily LITG, 12th of November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm currently at Thought Bubble, and you can see a metric tonne of previews, debuts and features for comic books appearing at the show in Harrogate right here. 

Thought Bubble Friday
Leah Moore holding court at Thought Bubble last night/Rich Johnston

LITG: Live, From Thought Bubble

  1. The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
  2. Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman,
  3. Mark Hamill, Paul Dini on Batman: TAS Icon Kevin Conroy's Passing
  4. New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
  5. Peacemaker: Looks Like John Cena's in a Season 2 State Of Mind
  6. DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
  7. Kevin Conroy, The Voice of Batman, Reportedly Passes Away, Age 66
  8. Immortal X-Men #8 Preview: Destiny's Secrets Exposed
  9. Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
  10. For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Henry Cavill, Perfect Captain Britain

 

Henry Cavill at the "The Witcher" Premiere Screening at the Egyptian Theater on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Henry Cavill On Continuing His Superman Saga, Captain Britain
  2. Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
  3. Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
  4. Monty Python: John Cleese Quits Cambridge Talk Over "Woke Rules"
  5. Doctor Who – The Doctor And Rose Have A Daughter And Her Name Is Mia
  6. Young Sheldon S05: Simon Helberg Reprising The Big Bang Theory Role
  7. Danny DeVito Penguin Comic Both Anti-Vaxxer And Pro Mandate (Spoilers)
  8. Peanuts' Snoopy Takes Flight as the WWI Flying Ace in Lithograph
  9. Psych 3: This Is Gus Images – Shawn & Gus Go Rogue; Lassiter's Future
  10. Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale! Yes, You Read That Right

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC Bloodbath

More Firings At DC Comics - The Daily LITG, 12th November 2020
More Firings At DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 12th November 2020
  1. DC Comics Bloodbath Part II – More Senior DC Staffers Laid Off
  2. Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
  3. After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
  4. The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Rep Justifies The Child's Season 2 Appetite
  5. The Proud Boys Use DC Comics Logo For Washington Protests This Weekend
  6. Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
  7. Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
  8. The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
  9. Aeroblast Lugia Raid Hour is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  10. American Horror Story S10: Ryan Murphy's Teaser Has Quite a Bite There
  11. Emma Kubert – Her Moment Is Now – Foundlings And Inkblot, Previewed
  12. Making Another Deal With The Devil In Amazing Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  13. Power Rangers #1 Sells Out 88,000 Print Run, Goes To Second Printing
  14. Diamond Cancels Comic Defense System Brand In Favour Of ComiCare
  15. What Is Hank McCoy Planning For The Scarlet Witch?
  16. Wolverine Makes All The Worst Moves In This Week's X Of Swords Comics
  17. DC Issues One-Per-Store Edition Of Catalogue For Local Comic Shop Day
  18. V For Vendetta Gets Its First Black Label Edition
  19. James Tynion IV's Razorblades Available In The UK – Forbidden Planet

LITG two years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenous…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

  1. Kevin Feige Responds to Scorsese – "We Killed Half Our Characters at the End of a Movie"
  2. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" [REVIEW]
  3. Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
  4. "American Horror Story: 1984" – Matthew Morrison's Tragic Reveal [VIDEO]
  5. History of the Marvel Universe #5 Enters the Bendis Years [Preview]
  6. How Will Spider-Man and Black Cat Consummate Their Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1 [Preview]
  7. McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
  8. Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo Working Together Again – But Not at DC Comics?
  9. "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
  10. Loot Crate Brings Back the Hydra T-Shirt Controversy?

LITG three years ago, Cosplay mattered

And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.

  1. Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
  2. Jeff Lemire on Quitting Work-For-Hire Like The Terrifics – Aside from a Certain Black Label Project
  3. DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
  4. Bandai Namco Reveal More Characters at XO18 for Jump Force
  5. George R. R. Martin has Been "Struggling" With Winds of Winter for Years

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion
  • Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.
  • Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics
  • Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.
  • Nick Defina, founder of Septagon Studios.
  • Cartoonist Eric Orchard.

