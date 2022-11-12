Live, From Thought Bubble, It's The Daily LITG, 12th of November 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm currently at Thought Bubble, and you can see a metric tonne of previews, debuts and features for comic books appearing at the show in Harrogate right here.
LITG: Live, From Thought Bubble
- The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
- Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman,
- Mark Hamill, Paul Dini on Batman: TAS Icon Kevin Conroy's Passing
- New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
- Peacemaker: Looks Like John Cena's in a Season 2 State Of Mind
- DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
- Kevin Conroy, The Voice of Batman, Reportedly Passes Away, Age 66
- Immortal X-Men #8 Preview: Destiny's Secrets Exposed
- Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
- For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
- H.P. Lovecraft's Reanimator Incorporated Comes Back For Seconds
- Peter Morey and Rebecca Jones Bring Endswell and AlfCat to TBubs
- Manon Wright's Children of the Earth And Sky at Thought Bubble
- Final Hocus Pocus by Rik Worth and Jordan Collver Apparates At TBubs
- Will Huck Brings Monsters, Stones and Trees to Thought Bubble
- Thought Bubble Debut: Milo and Rex by Eight-Year Old Aubrey
- Sarah Jones Makes It Grim Up North for Thought Bubble
- Parker Chapman Shows Off His Ghoulies At Thought Bubble
- Izzi Ward Making Their Witchy Deliveries To Thought Bubble
- Fraser Geesin And Laurie Rowan Debut Their Pricks at Thought Bubble
- Aaron Losty Brings Plough Man and Blaze Beyond The Pale to TBubs
- Letty Wilson Brings Her The Sword Library To Thought Bubble
- Time Bomb Brings WesterNoir, Flintlock and Kia Wordsmith to TBubs
- The Milford Green Saga Launches Victorians Into Outer Space At TBubs
- Will O'Mullane Has His Establishing Shot At Thought Bubble
- 15 Assorted Comic Creators and Print Makers at Thought Bubble
- Limit Break Comics To Launch Down Below At Thought Bubble
- Filipe Abranches Brings Portuguese Umbra Worlds To Thought Bubble
- Danny Earles and Ruairi Coleman, Together At Thought Bubble
- Aleksis Shi Brings Legionary Extraordinary and Rescue-Knight to TBubs
- Bluebottle Ink has Unfinished Business with Wynding Downe at TBubs
- Aled Lies Debuts His Other Truths At Thought Bubble
- On The Way To Thought Bubble on The Daily LITG 11th November 2022
- Gareth A Hopkins Launches Explosive Sweet Freezer Razors
- David Lumsden Sails His Fourth Boat To Thought Bubble
- Shelly Bond Debuts Expanded Filth & Grammar At Thought Bubble
- Peter and Maria Hoey Bring Animal Stories and Bend of Luck to TBubs
- Warwick Fraser Coombe's Revenger Friendly Fire Beats X-Men For Value
LITG one year ago, Henry Cavill, Perfect Captain Britain
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Henry Cavill On Continuing His Superman Saga, Captain Britain
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
- Monty Python: John Cleese Quits Cambridge Talk Over "Woke Rules"
- Doctor Who – The Doctor And Rose Have A Daughter And Her Name Is Mia
- Young Sheldon S05: Simon Helberg Reprising The Big Bang Theory Role
- Danny DeVito Penguin Comic Both Anti-Vaxxer And Pro Mandate (Spoilers)
- Peanuts' Snoopy Takes Flight as the WWI Flying Ace in Lithograph
- Psych 3: This Is Gus Images – Shawn & Gus Go Rogue; Lassiter's Future
- Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale! Yes, You Read That Right
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Eternals Connection of Strange Tales Annual #1, Up for Auction
- Danny DeVito Penguin Comic Both Anti-Vaxxer And Pro Mandate (Spoilers)
- Scout Comics Opens Bigger Headquarters In Florida This Weekend
- Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Second Print Includes Digital Download
- Feminist & LGBTQ Graphic Novels Returned To Kansas School Libraries
- More Diamond Comics Delays – Baltimore & Dallas Pick Up Today
- Doctor Who – The Doctor And Rose Have A Daughter And Her Name Is Mia
- Evil Ernie #1 Gets A 30,000 Launch Thanks To FOC
- Lots Of Money To Be Made This Weekend At Thought Bubble In Harrogate
- Open To Supernatural in the Daily LITG, 11th of November 2021
LITG one year ago, DC Bloodbath
- DC Comics Bloodbath Part II – More Senior DC Staffers Laid Off
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
- The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Rep Justifies The Child's Season 2 Appetite
- The Proud Boys Use DC Comics Logo For Washington Protests This Weekend
- Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
- Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
- The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
- Aeroblast Lugia Raid Hour is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story S10: Ryan Murphy's Teaser Has Quite a Bite There
- Emma Kubert – Her Moment Is Now – Foundlings And Inkblot, Previewed
- Making Another Deal With The Devil In Amazing Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Power Rangers #1 Sells Out 88,000 Print Run, Goes To Second Printing
- Diamond Cancels Comic Defense System Brand In Favour Of ComiCare
- What Is Hank McCoy Planning For The Scarlet Witch?
- Wolverine Makes All The Worst Moves In This Week's X Of Swords Comics
- DC Issues One-Per-Store Edition Of Catalogue For Local Comic Shop Day
- V For Vendetta Gets Its First Black Label Edition
- James Tynion IV's Razorblades Available In The UK – Forbidden Planet
LITG two years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenous…
And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.
- Kevin Feige Responds to Scorsese – "We Killed Half Our Characters at the End of a Movie"
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" [REVIEW]
- Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – Matthew Morrison's Tragic Reveal [VIDEO]
- History of the Marvel Universe #5 Enters the Bendis Years [Preview]
- How Will Spider-Man and Black Cat Consummate Their Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1 [Preview]
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo Working Together Again – But Not at DC Comics?
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
- Loot Crate Brings Back the Hydra T-Shirt Controversy?
LITG three years ago, Cosplay mattered
And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.
- Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
- Jeff Lemire on Quitting Work-For-Hire Like The Terrifics – Aside from a Certain Black Label Project
- DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
- Bandai Namco Reveal More Characters at XO18 for Jump Force
- George R. R. Martin has Been "Struggling" With Winds of Winter for Years
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion
- Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.
- Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics
- Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.
- Nick Defina, founder of Septagon Studios.
- Cartoonist Eric Orchard.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.