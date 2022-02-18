Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps Daily LITG 18th February 2022
Comments
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
- Oh No They're Doing Romulus Again – Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Round-Up – Anime, Games, Music, and Movies
- Marvel Comics May 2022 Solicitations In Full (Just About)
- DC Cancels Teen Titans Academy in May
- Tamashii Nations Debuts Mighty Thor Design from Thor: Love and Thunder
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Finally, an Adults Only Aquaman Comic… Will We See his Trident?
- Naughty Image Comics Puts Cuss Word on Variant Cover
- Milestone/DC Comics Launches Earth-M With Duo by Greg Pak & Khoi Pham
- Spider-Man Stars in New Marvel Fairy Tales Infinity Comic
- Sam Johns & Letizia Cadonici Join House Of Slaughter #6 In May 2022
- Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian Tell First Gambit Stories + More To Come
- Final Look At Todd McFarlane's Jim Lee X-Men #1 Scorched #3 Homage
- IDW Publishes A Far Future Final Transformers Comic – The Last Bot
- Will Amazon Give ComiXology Users A Full Refund If They Wish?
- Belit & Valeria: Robert E. Howard Spinoff Debuts from ABLAZE in May
- Dean Haspiel's Fox & Archie Meets Riverdale- Archie May 2022 Solicits
- Self-Aware Marvel Insists Fantastic Four #44 to Have Real Consequences
- Archie Comics/Riverdale To Introduce New Character, Jake Chang
- Marvel To Publish "Dark Web" Comic Book Series
- George Pérez and the 7000 Copies of JLA/Avengers From Marvel & DC
- PrintWatch: Dark Knights of Steel,Living Gods, Mutiny & Godkiller
- Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish- Daily LITG, 17th February 2022
LITG one year ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
- Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The Walk Closer Error In Pokémon GO Is Getting To Be… A Lot
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
- Funko ECCC Reveals – Transformers, Underdog, One Piece, and More
- Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer Has Died, RIP
- Funko ECCC Reveals – WandaVision, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball
- Funko Announces ECCC Virtual Con 5.0 With Another Lottery System
- Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
- The Predator Hunts The Marvel Universe In A Series of Variant Covers
- Fantastic Four: Marvel Teases The Wedding of Doctor Doom
- Reptil From Avengers Academy Gets His Own Series – eBay Goes Mad
- Savage Dragon Spins Off North Force Comic, From Erik Larsen
- Afua Richardson Headlines Black Comix Universe Streaming Event
- Attack Peter Prints Jump 100% – How High Will His First Toy Go?
- Pro-Red Skull March? Captain America Wants To Listen To All Americans
- Children Of The Atom and Amazing Spider-Man Top Advance Reorders
- Krakoa Road Trips To Madripoor & Tokyo – Cable #8 and Marauders #18
- Doctor Strange, Asgardian God Vs Donald Blake – And Knull
- Valkyrie's Mr Horse Tells Marvel Readers "Never Trust A Tory"
- ComicConnect Announces Auction Premium Option Change for Sellers
LITG two years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl
And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.
- The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
- Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
- Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
- Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
- DC Cancels Supergirl in May
- World Championship XXVI Decided! – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
- James Tynion IV On How His Batman Will Have "A Lot More Energy" to Tom King's
- How Sonic the Hedgehog's Success Should Pave the Way for the Snyder Cut of Justice League
- The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
- Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book inker Jonathan Glapion
- Comic book penciller Norm Rapmund
- Comic book reviewer Paul O'Brien
- Comic book inker Nelson
- Comic store owner Menachem Luchins