Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps Daily LITG 18th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG two years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book inker Jonathan Glapion

Comic book penciller Norm Rapmund

Comic book reviewer Paul O'Brien

Comic book inker Nelson

Comic store owner Menachem Luchins

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.