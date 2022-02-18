Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps Daily LITG 18th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

star trek
Image: Paramount+

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  2. Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
  3. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  4. George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
  5. Oh No They're Doing Romulus Again – Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  6. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  7. Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Round-Up – Anime, Games, Music, and Movies
  8. Marvel Comics May 2022 Solicitations In Full (Just About)
  9. DC Cancels Teen Titans Academy in May
  10. Tamashii Nations Debuts Mighty Thor Design from Thor: Love and Thunder

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The Daily LITG 18th February 2021 - The King in Black
The Daily LITG 18th February 2021 – The King in Black

  1. The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
  3. Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
  4. The Walk Closer Error In Pokémon GO Is Getting To Be… A Lot
  5. Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
  6. Funko ECCC Reveals – Transformers, Underdog, One Piece, and More
  7. Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer Has Died, RIP
  8. Funko ECCC Reveals – WandaVision, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball
  9. Funko Announces ECCC Virtual Con 5.0 With Another Lottery System
  10. Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
  11. The Predator Hunts The Marvel Universe In A Series of Variant Covers
  12. Fantastic Four: Marvel Teases The Wedding of Doctor Doom
  13. Reptil From Avengers Academy Gets His Own Series – eBay Goes Mad
  14. Savage Dragon Spins Off North Force Comic, From Erik Larsen
  15. Afua Richardson Headlines Black Comix Universe Streaming Event
  16. Attack Peter Prints Jump 100% – How High Will His First Toy Go?
  17. Pro-Red Skull March? Captain America Wants To Listen To All Americans
  18. Children Of The Atom and Amazing Spider-Man Top Advance Reorders
  19. Krakoa Road Trips To Madripoor & Tokyo – Cable #8 and Marauders #18
  20. Doctor Strange, Asgardian God Vs Donald Blake – And Knull
  21. Valkyrie's Mr Horse Tells Marvel Readers "Never Trust A Tory"
  22. ComicConnect Announces Auction Premium Option Change for Sellers

LITG two years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

  1. The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
  2. Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
  3. Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
  4. Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
  5. DC Cancels Supergirl in May
  6. World Championship XXVI Decided! – "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
  8. James Tynion IV On How His Batman Will Have "A Lot More Energy" to Tom King's
  9. How Sonic the Hedgehog's Success Should Pave the Way for the Snyder Cut of Justice League
  10. The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
  11. Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book inker Jonathan Glapion
  • Comic book penciller Norm Rapmund
  • Comic book reviewer Paul O'Brien
  • Comic book inker Nelson
  • Comic store owner Menachem Luchins

