DC's New Golden Age Meets Now in The Daily LITG, 4th of September 2023
It may be late, but the JSA is bringing the Golden Age right back up to date.
It may be late, but the JSA is bringing the Golden Age right back up to date. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Meet The Golden Age
- JSA Reintegrates Forgotten Golden Age With Modern DCU (Spoilers)
- Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Will "Probably Go to Court" Over Exit
- The Continued Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America
- Roaring Moon Debuts In The Pokemon TCG With An Ex Box
- Fantastic Four Reintroduces Miracleman to the Marvel Universe
- The Good Guys And Bad Guys Of Batman #137 And Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Is The Amazing Evil Spider-Man Now Worse Than Kraven? (Spoilers)
- What Everything Means in Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S.
- X-Men #26 Preview: Somebody's Getting Married
- No Diagrams in G.O.D.S. #1 From Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti
A few other comics stories you might prefer
LITG one year ago, Ye Vs. DC
- Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
- Today Is Inkay Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO
- When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
- She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Rob Liefeld Vs. Mike Carlin Over Hawk & Dove From 1988
- Charlbi Dean Has Died- The Daily LITG, September 2nd, 2022
- Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!
- Batman Beyond Reprises *That* Scene From Batman Year One
- That '70s Show: Kurtwood Smith Asks Fans Important Peacock Question
- Boris the Bear Taking on the 1980s Comics Industry, Up for Auction
- Fox News & Daily Mail Ridicule Gender Queer Pronouns, But Only So Far
- Filth, Grammar & Gender Queer, Thank FOC It's 3rd of September 2022
- Charlbi Dean & Kayne West in The Daily LITG, September 3rd, 2022
LITG two years ago, Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez
- Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look
- Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys
- Al Ewing Will No Longer Work With Joe Bennett After Immortal Hulk #50
- Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
- Comic Store In Your Future: The Current 25 Hot Comics
- CJ Perry AEW-Bound? Max Caster, Linda McMahon, More Wrestling News
- Krakoan Gossip And Sneak Peeks At Upcoming X-Men And Inferno Comics
- Zombie Tramp Comic Creator Settles With Action Lab Over Lawsuit
- Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics
- Dave Bautista Rips Kevin McCarthy Over January 6th Coverup Attempt
- Rich Johnston Talks To Bryan Seaton About Action Lab
- The Promise Collection 1944: Superman v Captain Marvel
- Printwatch: Geiger #6, Sweet Paprika #2 and The Lot #1
- Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Foil Edition CGC On Auction Today
- Mindless Speculation: Cavan Scott Writing Aquaman Alongside Movie?
- The Tick First Appearance CGC 9.8 On Taking Bids At ComicConnect
- Tea Dragon's K O'Neill Auctions The Moth-Keeper OGN To Random House
- Alicia Keys & Brittney Williams Create YA Graphic Novel, Girl On Fire
- TMNT #1 First Print Over $35,000 On Auction At ComicConnect
- Former DC Editor Rex Ogle's Odyssey Graphic Novel With Joe Casanova
- Dave Bautista Vs Fox News in The Daily LITG, 3rd September 2021
LITG three years ago, Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
- Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
- No, Luke Fox is Not The New Batman in Joker War Zone #1
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Star Alex Winter on Film Success, Rumors
- Separated At Birth: Tristan Jones and Greg Land on Aliens
- Time Lord Victorious, Revealed In Doctor Who Annual 2021 (Spoilers)
- Hey Comic Retailers, This Week's DC Comics FOC Is Tonight, Not Sunday
- Vault Changes Myriad's Name To Wonderbound, Rebecca Taylor In Charge
- Mathew Rodriguez and Charlot Kristensen's New YA Queer Graphic Novel
LITG four years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3: The Banshee Calls [PREVIEW]
- "She-Hulk": Why Fight When We Can Drink Their Tears? [OPINION]
- A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
- "The Good Place" Season 4: So About Those Forking Images… [OPINION]
- "Designated Survivor: 60 Days" Review – Korean Remake Trumps Original
- WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
- 2019 Marvel Unlimited Plus Members Will Get Shalvey House of X Variants, Exclusive Deadpool Figure
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Smith, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.
- Ken Lopez, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics
- Rosemary McCormick-Lowy, former Marvel editor.
- Scott Shaw!, cartoonist, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.
- Karl Bollers, Bad Idea Managing Editor
