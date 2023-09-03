Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jsa, newlitg

JSA's Continued Lateness in The Daily LITG, the 3rd of September 2023

The Continued Lateness of the Justice Society of America for the Daily LITG on the 3rd of September 2023 from Bleeding Cool.

The Continued Lateness of the Justice Society Of America gets featured in the Daily LITG. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: the Continued Lateness of the Justice Society Of America

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died

LITG two years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Fox News

LITG three years ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG four years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off

And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Chadwick , creator of Concrete

, creator of Concrete Kaitlyn Booth , EIC of Bleeding Cool

, EIC of Bleeding Cool Sholly Fisch , writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.

, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman. Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.

of Man-Bat and Grimjack. Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales

artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales Ethan Van Sciver , creator of Cyberfrog

, creator of Cyberfrog Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Lateness Lateness Lateness Lateness

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!