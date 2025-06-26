Posted in: Bandai, Collectibles, Comics, Current News | Tagged: bandai, diamond

This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?

This one trick means that Bandai will get all their Pokémon cards back from Diamond Comic Distributors... will their lawyers get a bonus?

Ben Dunn, founder of Antarctic Press, has had a hard time during the Diamond Comics Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Yesterday, he posted on social media, "When there is unpredictability, it usually leads to confusion and fear. This is the direct comics market at the moment. A lot of this could be alleviated if the party involved would simply communicate. This is the main problem that I see: a lack of communication. In times of turmoil, we need to hear what is going on so that we can react and plan. When you are in a holding pattern, it's hard to make a landing, and fuel is low. What is it about our industry where communication is such a difficult pursuit? Back in the pre-digital age, we had to communicate with landlines and mail. That's it. And yet we were able to get information ou,t and things ran smoothly. Now we are in an age where we can communicate in an instant, and yet we are not really talking to each other… At the moment, we still have no idea what to expect from the new owners of Diamond. Nothing. This is not a good thing in my opinion. A simple email outlining what to expect would go a long way to calm the waters. But at this point in time, we still have no idea what is going on, and the longer it takes, the worse it will get."

But then he came across the news that the Diamond Comic Distributors estate is applying to liquidate all remaining comic book publisher inventory – including Antarctic Press – without paying publishers a penny. And he revealed something we didn't know, saying, "EXCEPT ONE." No, it isn't Antarctic Press. It's Bandai Entertainment. And that means all their Pokémon card sets and merchandise. The filed lawsuit from the Diamond Comic Distributors estate states that "None of the vendors that provided consigned inventory to any of the Debtors filed a U.C.C.-1 financing statement against any of the Debtors prior to the Petition Date." That financing statement, an obscure clause in the distribution agreement, if signed by the comic book publishers, would have protected that consigned stock from being snapped up in a bankruptcy. But everyone from Marvel to Penguin Random House to Dynamite Entertainment didn't sign it. But Ben Dunn reveals that Bandai Entertainment did.

The filed paperwork states "the value of consigned inventory is available to creditors of a consignee unless the consignor protects the value of its consigned inventory from the consignee's creditors by perfecting its interest under other law – generally, by filing a U.C.C.-1 financing statement… Bankruptcy Courts hold that an unperfected consignor's rights are junior to those of the bankruptcy estate."

How Bandai could find that clause and no one else could, especially given it would have to have been applied before the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, may be a tale for another day. In response to this news, Ben Dunn has said, "This move has pretty much cemented our decision to cease sending new material to them unless something changes (like getting paid). If you are a retailer and want to carry AP titles, I strongly suggest switching to LUNAR/MASSIVE, PHILBO, or any other distributor that carries AP. You can also order directly from us as well (contact us at antarcticpressdallas@aol.com). It will be interesting to see what happens at San Diego as DIAMOND is supposedly still setting up a booth there. So we are in uncharted territory as far as AP in the direct market is concerned. We are about to get our first orders from our new distributors in a month or so and it will chart our way forward."

Here's the list of consignment vendors, of which Bandai is just one. More on Diamond's upcoming San Diego Comic-Con presence (or lack of it) to come…

1. 12 Gauge Comics LLC

2. 801 Media Inc

3. A Wave Blue World Inc

4. Ablaze

5. Abstract Studios

6. Ack Comics (Amar Chitra Katha)

7. Action Lab Entertainment

8. Aftershock Comics

9. Ahoy Comics

10. Ait/Planetlar

11. Albatross Funnybooks

12. Alien Books

13. American Mythology Productions

14. Antarctic Press

15. Ape Entertainment

16. Apex Publishing LLC

17. Archaia Studios Press

18. Archie Comic Publications

19. Artists Writers & Artisans Inc

20. Aspen Mlt Inc

21. Avatar Press Inc

22. Bad Egg LLC

23. Bandai Entertainment Inc

24. Battle Quest Comics

25. Bedside Press

26. Behemoth Entertainment LLC

27. Benitez Productions

28. Black Mask Comics

29. Black Panel Press

30. Blind Ferret Entertainment Inc

31. Boom Entertainment

32. Bundoran Press Publishing House

33. Chizine Publications

34. Clover Press LLC

35. Cryptozoic Entertainment

36. Dark Horse Comics

37. DC Comics

38. Desperado Publishing

39. Diamond Comic Dist.-Stock

40. Difference Engine Pte LTD

41. Digital Manga Distribution

42. Drawn & Quarterly

43. Dstlry Media

44. Dynamic Forces

45. Eros Comix

46. Eureka Productions

47. Fairsquare Graphics

48. Fantagraphics Books

49. Fiery Studios Inc

50. Frank Miller Presents LLC

51. G T Labs

52. Gemstone Publishing

53. Gen Manga Entertainment

54. Gold Key Entertainment

55. Good Trouble Productions LLC

56. Goodman Games LLC

57. Graphic Mundi – Psu Press

58. Graphitti Designs

59. Green Ronin Publishing

60. Gungnir Entertainment

61. Heavy Metal Magazine

62. Hermes Press

63. Humanoids Inc

64. Idw – Top Shelf

65. Idw Publishing

66. Image

67. Image Comics

68. Joe Books Inc.

69. Laguna Studios

70. Les Editions Pix'N Love

71. Lev Gleason

72. Lion Forge

73. Lionwing Publishing LTD

74. Living The Line

75. Locust Moon Press

76. Mad Cave

77. Magma Comix

78. Magnetic Press Inc.

79. Manga Classics Inc.

80. Marvel Comics

81. Marvel Prh

82. Massive

83. Moonstone

84. Nbm

85. Netcomics

86. Night Shade Books

87. Norma Editorial S.A.

88. Oni Press Inc.

89. Opus Comics LTD

90. Paizo Inc

91. Panini UK LTD

92. Papercutz Inc

93. Pegamoose Press

94. Prime Books LLC

95. Rabbit Publishers

96. Radical Publishing

97. Red Giant Entertainment

98. Renaissance Press

99. Roll For Combat

100. S7 Games

101. Scout Comics

102. Sea Lion Books

103. Seven Seas Ghost Ship

104. Slave Labor Graphics

105. Soaring Penguin Press

106. Source Point Press

107. Starburns Industries Press

108. Storm King Productions Inc

109. Sumerian Comics

110. T Pub

111. Th3Rd World Studios

112. Titan Comics

113. Tokyopop

114. Toonhound Studios LLC

115. Twomorrows Publishing

116. Ubiworkshop

117. Udon Entertainment Inc

118. Valiant Entertainment LLC

119. Vault Comics

120. Wicked Cow Studios LLC

121. Wildside Press LLC

122. William M Gaines, Via Gemstone

123. William M. Gaines Agent, Inc.

124. Wyrm Publishing

125. Yaoi Press LLC

126. Z2 Comics

127. Zenescope Entertainment Inc

128. Zombie Love Studios

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on the bankruptcy situation at Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here, below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!