Posted in: Bandai, Collectibles, Comics, Current News | Tagged: bandai, diamond
This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
This one trick means that Bandai will get all their Pokémon cards back from Diamond Comic Distributors... will their lawyers get a bonus?
Ben Dunn, founder of Antarctic Press, has had a hard time during the Diamond Comics Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Yesterday, he posted on social media, "When there is unpredictability, it usually leads to confusion and fear. This is the direct comics market at the moment. A lot of this could be alleviated if the party involved would simply communicate. This is the main problem that I see: a lack of communication. In times of turmoil, we need to hear what is going on so that we can react and plan. When you are in a holding pattern, it's hard to make a landing, and fuel is low. What is it about our industry where communication is such a difficult pursuit? Back in the pre-digital age, we had to communicate with landlines and mail. That's it. And yet we were able to get information ou,t and things ran smoothly. Now we are in an age where we can communicate in an instant, and yet we are not really talking to each other… At the moment, we still have no idea what to expect from the new owners of Diamond. Nothing. This is not a good thing in my opinion. A simple email outlining what to expect would go a long way to calm the waters. But at this point in time, we still have no idea what is going on, and the longer it takes, the worse it will get."
But then he came across the news that the Diamond Comic Distributors estate is applying to liquidate all remaining comic book publisher inventory – including Antarctic Press – without paying publishers a penny. And he revealed something we didn't know, saying, "EXCEPT ONE." No, it isn't Antarctic Press. It's Bandai Entertainment. And that means all their Pokémon card sets and merchandise. The filed lawsuit from the Diamond Comic Distributors estate states that "None of the vendors that provided consigned inventory to any of the Debtors filed a U.C.C.-1 financing statement against any of the Debtors prior to the Petition Date." That financing statement, an obscure clause in the distribution agreement, if signed by the comic book publishers, would have protected that consigned stock from being snapped up in a bankruptcy. But everyone from Marvel to Penguin Random House to Dynamite Entertainment didn't sign it. But Ben Dunn reveals that Bandai Entertainment did.
The filed paperwork states "the value of consigned inventory is available to creditors of a consignee unless the consignor protects the value of its consigned inventory from the consignee's creditors by perfecting its interest under other law – generally, by filing a U.C.C.-1 financing statement… Bankruptcy Courts hold that an unperfected consignor's rights are junior to those of the bankruptcy estate."
How Bandai could find that clause and no one else could, especially given it would have to have been applied before the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, may be a tale for another day. In response to this news, Ben Dunn has said, "This move has pretty much cemented our decision to cease sending new material to them unless something changes (like getting paid). If you are a retailer and want to carry AP titles, I strongly suggest switching to LUNAR/MASSIVE, PHILBO, or any other distributor that carries AP. You can also order directly from us as well (contact us at antarcticpressdallas@aol.com). It will be interesting to see what happens at San Diego as DIAMOND is supposedly still setting up a booth there. So we are in uncharted territory as far as AP in the direct market is concerned. We are about to get our first orders from our new distributors in a month or so and it will chart our way forward."
Here's the list of consignment vendors, of which Bandai is just one. More on Diamond's upcoming San Diego Comic-Con presence (or lack of it) to come…
1. 12 Gauge Comics LLC
2. 801 Media Inc
3. A Wave Blue World Inc
4. Ablaze
5. Abstract Studios
6. Ack Comics (Amar Chitra Katha)
7. Action Lab Entertainment
8. Aftershock Comics
9. Ahoy Comics
10. Ait/Planetlar
11. Albatross Funnybooks
12. Alien Books
13. American Mythology Productions
14. Antarctic Press
15. Ape Entertainment
16. Apex Publishing LLC
17. Archaia Studios Press
18. Archie Comic Publications
19. Artists Writers & Artisans Inc
20. Aspen Mlt Inc
21. Avatar Press Inc
22. Bad Egg LLC
23. Bandai Entertainment Inc
24. Battle Quest Comics
25. Bedside Press
26. Behemoth Entertainment LLC
27. Benitez Productions
28. Black Mask Comics
29. Black Panel Press
30. Blind Ferret Entertainment Inc
31. Boom Entertainment
32. Bundoran Press Publishing House
33. Chizine Publications
34. Clover Press LLC
35. Cryptozoic Entertainment
36. Dark Horse Comics
37. DC Comics
38. Desperado Publishing
39. Diamond Comic Dist.-Stock
40. Difference Engine Pte LTD
41. Digital Manga Distribution
42. Drawn & Quarterly
43. Dstlry Media
44. Dynamic Forces
45. Eros Comix
46. Eureka Productions
47. Fairsquare Graphics
48. Fantagraphics Books
49. Fiery Studios Inc
50. Frank Miller Presents LLC
51. G T Labs
52. Gemstone Publishing
53. Gen Manga Entertainment
54. Gold Key Entertainment
55. Good Trouble Productions LLC
56. Goodman Games LLC
57. Graphic Mundi – Psu Press
58. Graphitti Designs
59. Green Ronin Publishing
60. Gungnir Entertainment
61. Heavy Metal Magazine
62. Hermes Press
63. Humanoids Inc
64. Idw – Top Shelf
65. Idw Publishing
66. Image
67. Image Comics
68. Joe Books Inc.
69. Laguna Studios
70. Les Editions Pix'N Love
71. Lev Gleason
72. Lion Forge
73. Lionwing Publishing LTD
74. Living The Line
75. Locust Moon Press
76. Mad Cave
77. Magma Comix
78. Magnetic Press Inc.
79. Manga Classics Inc.
80. Marvel Comics
81. Marvel Prh
82. Massive
83. Moonstone
84. Nbm
85. Netcomics
86. Night Shade Books
87. Norma Editorial S.A.
88. Oni Press Inc.
89. Opus Comics LTD
90. Paizo Inc
91. Panini UK LTD
92. Papercutz Inc
93. Pegamoose Press
94. Prime Books LLC
95. Rabbit Publishers
96. Radical Publishing
97. Red Giant Entertainment
98. Renaissance Press
99. Roll For Combat
100. S7 Games
101. Scout Comics
102. Sea Lion Books
103. Seven Seas Ghost Ship
104. Slave Labor Graphics
105. Soaring Penguin Press
106. Source Point Press
107. Starburns Industries Press
108. Storm King Productions Inc
109. Sumerian Comics
110. T Pub
111. Th3Rd World Studios
112. Titan Comics
113. Tokyopop
114. Toonhound Studios LLC
115. Twomorrows Publishing
116. Ubiworkshop
117. Udon Entertainment Inc
118. Valiant Entertainment LLC
119. Vault Comics
120. Wicked Cow Studios LLC
121. Wildside Press LLC
122. William M Gaines, Via Gemstone
123. William M. Gaines Agent, Inc.
124. Wyrm Publishing
125. Yaoi Press LLC
126. Z2 Comics
127. Zenescope Entertainment Inc
128. Zombie Love Studios
You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on the bankruptcy situation at Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here, below.
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock