Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week

Emily Botica has been at Diamond Book Distributors for 18-and-a-half years, with the last almost eight years as Vice President of Client Services, Before that, she was Director, Sales & Marketing. Associate Director, Sales & Marketing and Sales Manager. She came to Diamond after six years at Borders as a Marketing Specialist and then Buyer. She has just posted the news that she, along with many others, is out at Diamond. The writing was on the wall; she listed her freelance availability on LinkedIn in March. She writes;

"It is with great sadness that I share the news that I will be leaving Diamond, with my last day likely sometime next week. Over the course of my 18 years with Diamond, it has been an honor and a pleasure to work so closely with so many amazing people and companies. I will always cherish the time we spent together, at shows, game nights, dinners, over drinks, and on calls. Those moments, and the relationships we built, have profoundly shaped who I am today. Just days ago, I had a milestone birthday that brings reflection and a sense of new beginnings. This transition feels like the right moment for change, though it is not without emotion. Those that I've worked with mean a great deal to me, and I truly look forward to staying in touch and seeing where our paths cross next."

It was only a couple of months ago that Emily Botica was declaring, in press releases, that everything was "business as usual" with new "partners", Ad Populum and Universal Distributors, buying Diamond as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings playing out since the beginning of the year. But two months is a long time in comic book distribution.

Plenty of supportive comments from industry friends and colleagues, including Joe Illidge, Rich Johnson, Atom Freeman, Chris Powell, Joseph Keatinge, Steve Rotterdam, Mike Schimmel, Chip Mosher, Steve Leaf, and Mike Pellerito.

