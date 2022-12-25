Ho! Ho! Ho! A Daily LITG To Unwrap For Christmas Day, 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
- Today Is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day
- That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder
- The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
- Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
- The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
- Frank Miller Presents' Full March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
- The Orville, Doctor Who, The Sandman, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Steve Mannion Tells Origin Of Fearless Dawn in March 2023 Solicits
- Toy #1 From Paranormal Hitmen Creators in Keenspot March 2023 Solicits
- The Penultimate Gold Digger in Antarctic Press' March 2023 Solicits
- Hoan Of Orcs & Pop Up in Blood Moon Comics' March 2023 Solicits
- Barack Obama Calls Kate Beaton's Ducks A Favourite Book Of The Year
- Garth Ennis' Hawk The Slayer In 2000AD/Rebellion March 2023 Solicits
- The Orville Season 4 MIA in the Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2022
LITG one year ago, It's Grampá Christmas
- Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
- Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4
- Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
- Full Free Comic Book Day FCBD Listings For 7th May 2022
- Jack Black, Ho99o9 & Lucas Mendonça in Behemoth March 2022 Solicits
- Rick & Morty Parodies Star Wars In March 2022 Oni Press March Solicits
- Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Bloodborne- Titan Comics March 2022 Solicits
- The Best Of 2000AD in Rebellion's March 2022 Solicits
- Boom Studios March 2022 Solicits With Buffy's 25th Anniversary
- Bettie Page Has An Alien Agenda in Dynamite March 2022 Solicitations
- Cerebus's Emily The Strange in Aardvark Vanaheim March 2022 Solicits
- Full IDW March 2022 Solicits Includes Sonic 2 Movie Adaptation
- We Have Demons & Astro City On Cover Of Diamond Previews #400
- We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2021
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
- Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
- Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DIS, Kevin Gunstone.
- Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
- Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
- My Dad.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.