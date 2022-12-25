Ho! Ho! Ho! A Daily LITG To Unwrap For Christmas Day, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
  2. Today Is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  3. Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day
  4. That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder
  5. Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
  6. Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
  7. The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
  8. Frank Miller Presents' Full March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  9. Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
  10. The Orville, Doctor Who, The Sandman, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, It's Grampá Christmas

  1. Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
  2. Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
  3. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  4. Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
  5. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  6. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  7. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4
  8. Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series
  9. Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
  10. Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
  11. Full Free Comic Book Day FCBD Listings For 7th May 2022
  12. Jack Black, Ho99o9 & Lucas Mendonça in Behemoth March 2022 Solicits
  13. Rick & Morty Parodies Star Wars In March 2022 Oni Press March Solicits
  14. Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Bloodborne- Titan Comics March 2022 Solicits
  15. The Best Of 2000AD in Rebellion's March 2022 Solicits
  16. Boom Studios March 2022 Solicits With Buffy's 25th Anniversary
  17. Bettie Page Has An Alien Agenda in Dynamite March 2022 Solicitations
  18. Cerebus's Emily The Strange in Aardvark Vanaheim March 2022 Solicits
  19. Full IDW March 2022 Solicits Includes Sonic 2 Movie Adaptation
  20. We Have Demons & Astro City On Cover Of Diamond Previews #400
  21. We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2021

LITG two years ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)
  3. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs. Yellow Contacts
  4. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth
  8. Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best New Features
  9. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  10. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery
  11. The FBI, Comic Pros and the Fake News Controversy of the 1964 Election
  12. Trump's Titans Becomes Biden's Titans In March 2021
  13. Steve Orlando, Ivan Shavrin's Starward From Heavy Metal in March 2021
  14. The Joker #1 Preview Recalls The Killing Joke
  15. Kissing Poison Ivy – Thorns DC Graphic Novel Preview
  16. DC Cancels Orders For Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend Graphic Novel
  17. NetGalley Graphic Novel Reviewers' Private Data Leaked
  18. UCS Comic Distributors Reborn For Back Issues And Variants
  19. Hazel Newlevant Sells Queer And How We Got Here Comic To Little Brown

LITG three years ago… Eddie Murphy Returned

And Doomsday Clock pulled heartstrings.

  1. "SNL": Why Did Eddie Murphy's Return Need to Be Marred? [OPINION]
  2. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  3. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  6. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  7. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  8. When Todd McFarlane Pops By Your Comic Store For Five Hours Straight
  9. "Umbrella Academy" Vanya Has a Funko Pop Chase! [Review]
  10. Frank Darabont Paid Over a Million – You Get a Limited Print of Bernie Wrightson's Frankenstein for $150

LITG four years ago… the Doctor dropped Christmas

And Apple and DC went to war.

  1. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  2. Apple Vs DC Comics Over Shazam Trademark?
  3. It's Not Just Valeria and Franklin Who Have Been Aged in Fantastic Four #5 (SPOILERS)
  4. Now Marvel Gets a Special Tray For Comics at Walmart – 3 For $5
  5. Seth MacFarlane and Raising 'The Orville' Bar for Season 2

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
  • Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
  • Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DISKevin Gunstone.
  • Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
  • Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
  • My Dad.

