The Orville Season 4 MIA in the Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
- Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
- Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them
- Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
- The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
- Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
- Dave Sim Does Cerebus & The Woman Thing To 'Celebrate' Roe Vs Wade
- In March, Marvel Will Reveal What Spider-Man Did That Was So Bad
- Aftershock Comics Tells A Little White Lie In Its March 2023 Solicits
- Mark Millar To Spin-Off 3 Series From Big Game & Superman in 2024
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Transformers' Simon Furman Does Astrobots- Whatnot March 2023 Solicits
- Lycan, Dreams, Monsters & Midways in Band of Bards March 2023 Solicits
- Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023 – But It's X-O Manowar #1
- Skull & Bones & Order & Outrage in Full Dark Horse March 2023 Solicits
- Neighbors #1 Launches in Boom Studios Full March 2023 Solicits
- Bryan Hitch Draws King Kong Cover For Dynamite March 2023 Solicits
- Usagi Yojimbo/Turtles Crossover in IDW Full March 2023 Solicits
- Michael Moorcock, Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons's Christmas Carol
- Marvel's Merry March 2023 Solicits in Daily LITG, 23rd December 2022
- IronGuard Bags & Boards on Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
LITG one year ago,We're Going To Need A Bigger LITG
- Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
- Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
- Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
- How I Met Your Father Profile Posters Introduce HIMYM Spinoff's Cast
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Michael Keaton on Why He Returned as Batman for The Flash, Batgirl
- David Dastmalchian's Next Count Crowley Series Coming in March
- New Stranger Things Comic Coming from Dark Horse in March
- Dark Horse Comics Full March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Heather Antos Now Promoted To Senior Editor At IDW
- Promise Collection 1950s: DC Comics Consults Albert Einstein
- Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
- Marvel to Capitalize on 2010s Nostalgia with Marvel Phase 2 Variants
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Ben Templesmith On How He Found Out His Wormwood Was To Be A TV Show
- The Bawk-Ness Monster Graphic Novel by Natalie Riess & Sara Goetter
- Alex Freed & Martin Tunica Create Assassin's Creed Valhalla Prequel
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Image Comics To Publish Liam Sharp's StarHenge
- Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons Perform A Christmas Carol For BINC
- Jaws Vs Orca In The Daily LITG, 23rd Of December 2021
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Millar, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 53 years old today.
- Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken
- Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee's God Woke
- JD Arnold, writer of The Final Plague,
- Mark Stegbauer, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force
- Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more
