It's Coronation Free Comic Book Day! The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the last four years, as well as comic creator birthdays... it's Free Comic Book Day!

Published
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG for Free Comic Book Day – and for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. I'm on the tube on the way into London as I write this in my Captain Britain shirt! The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.  You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Free Comic Book Day & King Charles III's Coronation On The Same Day

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Bleeding Cool's "Death Of Mary Jane" Theory & Spider-Man Spoilers
  2. All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place
  3. The Flash Finale Overview: Friends Old & New Join Barry's Final Run
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Shares Alice Krige/Borg Queen BTS Video
  5. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Getting Grief for Being Honest Not a Good Look
  6. Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Marvel's Ultimate Invasion 
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Mary Jane Pulls a Hank Pym
  8. Star Trek: Day Of Blood & And Lower Decks For Free Comic Book Day 
  9. Superman: Legacy Draft Confirmed; Gunn "On a Mission from God": Zaslav 
  10. Babylon 5 Fans Should Get Excited Over JMS's Bruce Boxleitner Story

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Grant Morrison

Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
  1. Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
  2. Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
  3. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
  4. Booster Gold Story Teased Potential Legends of Tomorrow S08 Storyline
  5. Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6
  6. Life on Mars Co-Creator: Pilot Script for Sequel Series "Lazarus" Done
  7. Putting 3D Glasses Back On To Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer
  8. Probably Not Worth Staying For Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credit Scene
  9. Boom's Grim #1 Sells Out And Hits $150 On eBay
  10. Animal Kingdom Season 6 Poster: For Pope, It's Family 'Til The End

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021
DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
  2. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  3. DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
  4. Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
  5. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  6. Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Trinity To Get A Trilogy From DC
  7. Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
  8. Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
  9. Rob Liefeld Draws Michonne For The Walking Dead
  10. Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection Prototype Boba Fett Drops Tomorrow
  11. Behold: Carmen Carnero's United States of Captain America #1 Variant
  12. Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
  13. This Week's Batman #108 Had Over 200,000 Orders
  14. Kirby Manga Mania: Viz Media to Publish First English Edition of Manga
  15. Something Is Killing The Children #16 Has Orders Of Over 155,000
  16. Boom To Launch 1:250 and 1:200 Foil Covers For BRZRKR #3 and #4
  17. DC Comics To Print Monthly Solicitations Catalog, DC Connect, Again
  18. Krakoan X-Men Today: Telling Tales Of Storm Before The Hellfire Gala
  19. Boba Fett Uses His Dad's ID To Get Served? War Of The Bounty Hunters
  20. FCBD Presents: Expanded Stray Dogs On Free Comic Book Day
  21. Heroes Reborn #1 – The World Has Changed But No Mephisto, Yet
  22. Geoff Thorne – Universe Remaker in The Daily LITG, 5th of May 2021

LITG three years ago – Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
  2. Someone Recreated A Zelda Map In Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
  4. AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
  5. Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
  6. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
  7. Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
  8. The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
  9. Image Comics New Schedules for May and June 2020
  10. American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic

LITG four years ago – Patrick Gleason and the FCBD

Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics two years ago, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.

  1. Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
  2. So How Much Are Free Comic Book Day 2019 Titles Selling For?
  3. Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Trashes Star Wars: The Last Jedi for #MayTheFourth
  4. 'Avengers: Endgame' Sinks 'Titanic' as No. 2 Film of All Time with $2.1 Billion
  5. Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • David Michelinie, co-creator of Venom.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.