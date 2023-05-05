Ultimately Invaded in The Daily LITG, 5th of May, 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG for May Day! The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.  You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Ultimate Invasion

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Marvel's Ultimate Invasion 
  2. All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place
  3. Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds
  4. Creature Commandos: Not Just Good; It's F-Bomb-Dropping Good: Grillo
  5. 468 Comic Book Stores Only Just Got Their Money Shot
  6. Princeless Free Comic Book Day Cancelled By Action Lab
  7. Star Trek: Discovery: Shazad Latif Waiting for Word on Ash Tyler Fate
  8. 17 Comic Shops Give Away Ant-Man &  The Wasp: Quantumania Blu-Rays
  9. Preview: Tonight's AEW Dynamite is a Disgrace to Wrestling!
  10. Will Amazing Spider-Man 26 Spoiler Cover Hide The Death of Mary Jane? 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Lily James vs The Daily Mail

Pammy & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
Front page screencap
  1. Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
  2. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
  3. Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6
  4. First Appearance Of Peggy As Captain Carter Explodes On eBay
  5. Dark Crisis Gossip: A New Justice League Revealed (Spoilers)
  6. Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage; Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock Aid Comedian
  7. Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird Digs Up Wolverine/Punisher: Revelation
  8. Doctor Doom's Small Facial Scar Returns Across the Multiverse
  9. DC Pride 2022, Delayed A Week, New Jen Bartel Card Cover & Previews
  10. Comic Stores Targeted By Political Activists On Free Comic Book Day?
  11. Comics Industry Reacts To The US Supreme Court on Roe v Wade
  12. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Gets 25 Years In One For Free Comic Book Day
  13. London's Gosh Comics To Host The Late Garry Leach's Estate Sale
  14. Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Love, Gehren Rand, Revealed Today (Spoilers)
  15. What Are The Sins Of The Shi'Ar Empire In Marauders #2? (Spoilers)
  16. Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis in The Daily LITG 4th May 2022

LITG two years ago, from Green Lantern to Red Arrow

The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoffrey Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
Geoff Thorne, YouTube screencap
  1. Geoff Thorne Rewrites The DC Universe In Green Lantern #2 (Spoilers)
  2. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  3. Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  4. Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
  5. RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Collection
  6. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  7. DC Setting Up Future State In Second Son, Batman and Green Lantern
  8. First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
  9. Conner Kent & Roy Harper Remembering Their Lives in DC Comics Today
  10. Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
  11. Triptych: Fantomex to Star in New Marvel Prose Novel
  12. Mutants Walk Hellfire Gala Green Carpet in Russell Dauterman Variants
  13. Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
  14. Yen Audio: Yen Press Partners with Hachette Audio for Audiobooks
  15. The Legal Credits For Crossover #6 by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates
  16. DC's Deep Divide Over Poison Ivy In Today's Swamp Thing #2 (Spoilers)
  17. People Still Going BRZRKR For Keanu Reeves
  18. Welcome To Gotham Two Where The Rich Aren't Even People – Batman #108
  19. FCBD Preview: Space Pirate Captain Harlock for Free Comic Book Day
  20. FCBD Preview: Trese From Ablaze Ahead of The Netflix Anime
  21. What We Wrap In The Shadows – The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2021

LITG three years ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
  2. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
  3. Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
  4. Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
  5. Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
  6. Britt Baker Reveals Intimate Details of Relationship with Adam Cole
  7. Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
  8. Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
  9. Warren Ellis Planned a New Comic Book Imprint – Until Things Changed
  10. American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic

LITG four years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Three years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

  1. Surprise Teams in Avengers' Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  2. A Brand New Venom – Or Is It? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
  3. C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
  4. Daily 'Dune': Rebecca Ferguson Says Josh Brolin is a "Real B**ch"
  5. Mark Buckingham is Co-Writing Miracleman with Neil Gaiman as Well as Drawing the Conclusion

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Peter Hogan, co-creator of Resident Alien.
  • David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
  • Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
  • Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
  • Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
  • Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

