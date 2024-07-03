Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jsa, newlitg
JSA Vs LoSH in The Daily LITG, 3rd of July 2024
The old Legion Of Super-Heroes returning topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.
The old Legion Of Super-Heroes returning topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: JSA Vs LOSH
- Justice Society Of America & The Legion Of Super Heroes? (Spoilers)
- Absolute Power #1 & Batman #150 Reveal Amanda Waller's Hand (Spoilers)
- Beast Kingdom Reveals Limited Edition SDCC 24' Batman Returns Figure
- How Jim Lee Made An Artist Out Of Dustin Weaver
- Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
- Superman: James Gunn on Set Leaks, That Milly Alcock/Supergirl Rumor
- The Sandman Season 2: "Season of Mists," "Brief Lives" Roles Cast
- The Return Of Wildstorm's Dan Quayle (Local Man #11 Spoilers)
- X-Men: Blood Hunt Psylocke #1 Preview: Kwannon's Vampire Weekend
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Preview: Spidey Gets Timey-Wimey
- Zealot And John Constantine Up A Tree (Birds Of Prey #11 Spoilers)
- Two Days To The British General Election – Anyone Fancy A Quick One?
- Three Body Problem Manga in Yen Press September 2024 Solicits
- Disney Twisted Wonderland in Viz September 2024 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, Absolute Power, Gatchaman And More
- Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2024
- Oregon Comic Store Gatekeeps Customers Over T-Shirt Knowledge (Update)
- Fanboy Rampage: Erik Larsen Vs Roy Thomas
- Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video
- The Tank is the Most Generic Creature Feature of This Century
- Knight Terrors: Batman #1 Preview: Nightmare on Bat Street
- Hasbro Loses Their Mind Again with $60 Star Wars Clone Multi-Pack
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- Supernatural: Misha Collins Reaffirms Castiel Sexuality: "Cas Is Gay"
- Pat McAfee Addresses ESPN Layoffs, Social Media Backlash
- No Sleep Till Gotham In Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 (Spoilers)
- Zombie by Bill Everett Debuts in Menace #5, up for Auction
- Lex Designs His Own Grave In Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor?
- Aki Hamazi's Bocchi The Rock Manga- Yen Press September 2023 Solicits
- Gosh Comics Window Display For London Pride 2023
- Oregon And On And On in The Daily LITG, the 2nd of July, 2023
- Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
- Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
- The Flash: Candice Patton Clarifies Confusion Over Season 8 Absence
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: Gene's World Isn't Always Black and White
- Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt
- Penguin's Occupy Gotham Woke Warrior Speech in Batman #125 (Spoilers)
- A Spider-Man #1 From Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, In Norman Osborn's Suit
- Avon's Iconic Pre-Code Horror Series Eerie, Up for Auction
- The CIA's Undercover Girl in Magazine Enterprise's Manhunt, at Auction
- Dr. Doom is a Few Decimals Off in Fantastic Four Annual #2, at Auction
- What's Going On At Oni Press & Lion Forge Right Now?
- Dr. Doom and the Weird Cover of Dynamic Comics #11, at Auction
- Dole Goes Bananas with Terribly Matched Marvel Superhero Pairings
- Third Eye Comics Opens Seventh Store, In College Park, Maryland Today
- As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha September 2022 Solicits
- Embrace Your Size: My Own Body Positivity- Yen September 2022 Solicits
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home With New Funko Pops
- Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
- Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
- Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
- Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day
- The Elusive DC Comics Debut of Lady Blackhawk, Up for Auction
- Emilia Clarke's M.O.M & Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika to Break Records
- A Horrific Look Inside The Zombie Terrors: Halloween Special One-Shot
- Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July
- Way Of X TPB Adds Onslaught Revelation For $5 More
- Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August
- DC Comics' First Martian Manhunter in Batman #78, Up for Auction
- Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 1:50 Hits $200 On eBay
- LATE: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 and #5… Again
- Professor Stefan Klein, Agent Of SHIELD, And His Flying Car
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/He-Man Crossover That Never Was
- Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
- Orbital Space Comics Art Gallery Has Opened In London
- Manifest, Flash, and Wheel Of Time in The Daily LITG 2nd July 2021
It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.
- Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
- Marvel Comics Grabs Alien and Predator Licenses From Dark Horse
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Even
- Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Funko SDCC 2020 – Back to the Future, Silent Bob, and More
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
- Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
- Konami Reveals Two More Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For Late 2020
- (MASSIVE SPOILERS) The Walking Dead #193 Twist That No One Saw Coming?
- Robert Kirkman and Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Talk "The Walking Dead #193" (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- "The Orville": Seth MacFarlane's Hit Sci-Fi Series Sets Course for SDCC
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant Team for Important Mission
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- Sheriff Kapoor's First Appearance Will Be in The Walking Dead #193 (Spoilers)
- Games Workshop: Price Increases Inbound July 8th
- Robert Kirkman's Best-Laid Plans For The Walking Dead #200 and Beyond (Spoilers)
- Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Relaunch Be X-Rated?!
- Cap Fights American Nazis in Captain America and the Invaders #1 (Preview)
- "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Ultra Pack 1 Will Arrive On July 11th
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1 to Launch in October
- Wasteful Punishment in Punisher #13 (Preview)
- Dave Thorpe, the Man Who Invented Marvel's "616", Explains Where It Came From
- "Doctor Who": Are We Getting New "Who" Before Series 12 Premiere?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Andy Park, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios
- Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
