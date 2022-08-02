McDonald's Pokémon Promotion Begins in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2022
LITG: McDonald's Pokémon
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
- The Orville: New Horizons S03E10 Promo: Future Unknown In Many Ways
- Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
- When Robin Told Joker Batman Is Bruce Wayne in Red Hood #1 Preview
- Legion of X #4 Preview: Nightcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
- Thor: How Marvel Gave Natalie Portman What Star Wars Couldn't
- Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
- LEGO Wakanda Forever Namor Set Teases New Black Panther? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough
- DC Comics To Start Publishing 85th Anniversary Collections
- TOLDJA: Mark Millar's New Comics With Pepe Larraz & Jorge Jiménez
- San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – A Super Spreader For Comic Creators?
- Harley Quinn Writer Tee Franklin Receives $50,000 Disability Grant
- The Rare and Possibly Inspiring Sure-Fire Comics #4, Up for Auction
- Zoot Comics #16 Featuring Rulah The Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction
- Skottie Young Makes All Content Free On Substack
- The Second Appearance of Captain Marvel in Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
- James Tynion IV Makes Bid to Keep $250 Substack Subscribers For Year 2
- 5 Pages of The Big Book of Wild Women by Amanda Conner to be Published
- Laura Perlmutter's Lawsuit, Alleging Stolen DNA, Can Continue
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics: August 2022 Edition
- Neil Patrick Harris on Ncuti Gatwa in the Daily LITG, 1st August 2022
LITG one year ago, Excelsior! Dan Lee
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
- Top 10 Most Valuable Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign: 5 – 1
- American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
- Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News
- The Overlooked Artistry of Maurice Whitman's Jumbo Comics, at Auction
- French Teens on Le Dole Blow Government Cheese on Manga Binge
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1: What if Superman Went to Hogwarts?
- The Mystery of Mr. Manhattan in EC's International Comics, at Auction
- Review: What We Don't Talk About & Racism At Home
- Detective Comics Beats BRZRKR To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Nice House On The Lake #2 Review: A Winner
- The Return of Captain America in Avengers #4, Up for Auction
- How Marvel and DC are Collecting Their Pride Comics for Bookstores
- A Man Among Ye #5 Review: An Intriguing Choice
- Michael Uslan To Spill All About Turning Batman Into Movies
- Star Wars #15 Review: A Moment of Spectacle
- DC Comics Publishes Complete Talon By James Tynion IV
- Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #2 Review: Engaging Work
- Kaare Andrews' Amazing Fantasy To Get Emergency Treasury Edition
- Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO
Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in last year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Authors Ask That Their Work Be Removed From Flashing Swords #6
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Rayquaza Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Rayquaza In Pokémon GO
- Thor is the Newest Marvel Universe Bring Arts Figure from Square Enix
- Did Marvel Comics Block Sina Grace From Writing IDW's Spider-Man?
- Bryan Hitch To Write, Draw 48-Page Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shot
- Eric Gapstur Sells Sort Of Super Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Run DMC Playboy Comic Book With Rob Guillory, Amy Chu and Larry Hama
- HarperCollins to Publish Laura Gao's The Wuhan I Know Graphic Memoir
LITG three years ago.
Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
- DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
- DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
- Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
- "Supergirl": Jennifer Cheon Garcia Cast as Midnight for Season 5 Premiere
- LATE: Shazam! #7 Now Twelve Weeks Late
- "NCIS": CBS Entertainment Prez – Pauley Perrette Claims "Resolved"
- Now We Know Why Powers Of X is Pronounced 'Ten' – Meet Cardinal, Rasputin, Percival and Cylobel
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Andréa Gilroy, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.
- Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.
- Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.
- Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.