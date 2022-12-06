Origin Of Batman's Yellow Oval in the Daily LITG, 6th December 2022
LITG: Darwyn Cooke's Wonder Woman
- Rewriting The Origin Of Batman's Yellow Oval Logo (Batspoilers)
- A Look Inside Batman/Spawn by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo
- DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)
- "We Haven't Found The Answer What To Do With Angela"- Tom Brevoort
- Darwyn Cooke Threatened To Quit New Frontier Than Change Wonder Woman
- A Brand New Look For Poison Ivy This Week (Spoilers)
- Ahsoka "Dream Team" of Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson Reunite
- Did WBD Pick a Name for Its New HBO Max/Discovery Combo Streamer?
- X-Men Red #9 Preview: Deadly Regenesis
- Daredevil: Cox Praises Co-Stars; Born Again "Tone" Deadpool-Friendly?
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Sapphic YA Graphic Novel, The Marble Queen, Now For September 2023
- Simone D'Armini Draws Macbeth as a Horror Shakespeare Graphic Novel
- Brittany Long Olsen Brings The Happy Shop to Oni in 2024
- Darwyn Cooke's Wonder Woman in the Daily LITG, 5th December 2022
LITG one year ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
- Dexter Unleashes His Dark Passenger in "New Blood" Episode 5 Preview
- Today Is Swinub Incense Day 2021 In Pokémon GO
- The Crow Wants Justice with Sideshow Collectibles New 1/6 Figure
- X-Men: The Animated Series & The Gifted Stars Honor Marvel's Mutants
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Vanquishers – The Three Doctors?
- Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?
- First Spider-Man 2099 in Amazing Spider-Man #365, Up for Auction
- WWE Overhaul: Retire Vince, Cut the Comedy & More Ways to Save It
- Hulk #1 Review: This One is Intriguing
- Black Panther #1 Review: A Lane All His Own
- IDW To Hire New Executive Editorial Director – Instead Of EIC?
- Star Wars: Heir To The Empire #1 Up For Auction, Thrawn Fans
- The Flash #776 Review: Subpar
- Three Copies Of The Eternals Vol 2 #1 9.6 CGC At Auction
- The Orville #2: Artifacts Review: Worth Your Time
- Boya Sun Sells New Graphic Novel, Patch, To First Second For 2025
- Time Before Time #7 Review: One Heck Of A Trip
- Spider-Man, Batman And Avengers Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Could AnimeNYC Be A Superspreader Event?
- HasLab Striker Divebombs The Daily LITG, 5th December 2021
LITG two years ago, Vince McMahon, Triple H and Pokémon GO
Something, something, something, wrestling, something.
- Vince McMahon Hellbent on Filming at Homes of Fired Employees
- Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Gible Field Research Task Is Now Available In Pokémon GO
- New Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Figures Arrive From Hasbro
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Rick & Morty & Transformers – The Daily LITG, 5th December 2020
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- Pokémon GO Now Offers Increased Pokéballs To Trainers
- AMC Responds To Stunning Warner Bros/HBO Max Announcement
- Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Travis Moore Join Wonder Woman #770
- Naomi #1 Rockets On eBay After CW TV Announcement
- Ram V And Xermanico On Justice League Dark From DC In March 2021
- Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney Launch New Green Lantern #1 In March
- Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval's Teen Titans Academy #1 From DC in March
- The Death (And Mispelling) Of Brian K Vaughan In Crossover #2
- DC Comics Renamed "Wonder Women of History" For Political Reasons
- Scott Snyder Lists The Death Metal Comics That Set Up DC 2021
LITG three years ago, you could get all the rings
And the rather delayed Strange Academy was just starting up..
- Review: GameStop's Green Lantern – Lantern Corps Ring Set
- Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos Launch "Strange Academy", a New Orleans-Set Magical School Comic From Marvel in March (Art Update)
- Marvel's Dysfunctional X-Team Adds Sinister, Scalphunter
- "Supernatural" Season 15 "Last Call": Dean Gets to Drop the Mic [Preview]
- Doctor Who: Blink Gets Rewritten by Time Travel in David Tennant/Jodie Whittaker Crossover in January 2020
- "Star Wars": [SPOILER] Trains, Mentors [SPOILER] in "The Rise of Skywalker"
- DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths 100-Page Giant to Tie-In with CW Arrowverse Crossover
- REVIEW: X-Men #3 – "The Sense Of Dissonance People Had When Squirrel Girl Beat Doctor Doom"
- Could the Thomas Wayne Batman Not Be the Flashpoint Batman After All? (Batman #84 Spoilers)
- Billie Eilish/Van Halen: Why Is This "Controversy" Even A Thing? [Opinion]
LITG four years ago… Robert Kirkman was bringing it all to an end
While Batman still managed to keep going.
- Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
- The Biggest Twist Of Batman #60 Revealed – Final Page Spoiler
- Today, Chris Claremont Rewrites The History Of The X-Men (SPOILERS)
- Looks Like We Were Right About The Penguin's Lover – Batman #60 Spoilers
- Batwoman and Red Hood Talk Roy Harper, While Grayson Talks Batgirl and Batman (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book writer and publisher Paul Jenkins
- Comic book inker Robin Riggs
- Aaron Wilder, comics writer
- Comic book penciller Leonard Kirk
- Valarie Jones, comic book editor
- Scott Beaderstadt, comic book writer/artist
- Dog Of Wonder writer Scott Fogg
