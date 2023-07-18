Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Charles Soule. newlitg
Happy Birthday Charles Soule- The Daily LITG, 18th July 2023
Looks like yesterday, most people still were reading LITG from two days and five days ago. I have no idea why. Must be the Superman shower scene.
This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors, writer of Star War, Daredevil, Inhumans, Swamp Thing, Red Lanterns, Thunderbolts, Superman/Wonder Woman, She-Hulk Astomishig X-Men, Wolverines,
- Michael Vance, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.
- S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
