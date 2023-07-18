Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Happy Birthday Charles Soule- The Daily LITG, 18th July 2023

Looks like yesterday, most people still were reading LITG from two days and three days ago. I have no idea why. Must be the Superman shower scene. Charles Soule missed a trick not writing that in Superman/Wonder Woman. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Happy Birthday Charles Soule in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2023
Charles Soule By Seth Kushner – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!

The most popular stories yesterday, Superman back in the shower

  1. Superman Still In the Shower in The Daily LITG, 16th July 2023
  2. The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details
  3. Marvel Confirms The Death Of Moon Knight
  4. Still In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th July 2023
  5. To Cosplay or Not To Cosplay? SDCC 2023 & SAG-AFTRA/WGA Update

LITG one year ago, Jon Hamm & Emma Frost

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

LITG two years ago – Loki

Loki is Really a Show About Therapy, Self-Healing and Redemption
Loki episode 5 still, Disney+
LITG three years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors, writer of  Star War, Daredevil, Inhumans,  Swamp Thing, Red Lanterns, Thunderbolts, Superman/Wonder Woman, She-Hulk Astomishig X-Men, Wolverines, 
  • Michael Vance, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.
  • S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.

Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman

