Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, thanos
Thanos' Return In The Daily LITG, 7th of March, 2024
The return of Thanos topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can read about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.
Article Summary
- Thanos triumphs in traffic as Marvel announces his Summer 2024 return.
- Comic legend Chris Claremont is set for a June 2024 Uncanny X-Men release.
- Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men #1 arrives with a unique twist and spoilers.
- Explore Superman's comic inspirations listed by director James Gunn.
The return of Thanos topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Thanos' Return tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Announces Thanos' Return In The Summer Of 2024
- Chris Claremont Returns For Uncanny X-Men #700/X-Men #35 In June 2024
- X-Men, Orchis, Ms Marvel, Illyana, Cannonball And Fascism (XSpoilers)
- A Very Different Ultimate X-Men #1 From Peach Momoko (Spoilers)
- Can We Keep Calling Both Peter Parker & Miles Morales, Spider-Man?
- Comic Creators And Their Problems With Scout Comics: The Long Read
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: Did We Just Get Our Final Answer on Season 2?
- We Break Down Superman Comics James Gunn Lists As His Inspiration
- Scout Comics To Relaunch With Dark Harbor Comics And New Finance
- This How Zur-En-Arrh Allies With Amanda Waller? (Batman #145 Spoilers)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
LITG one year ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn
- Scott Adams' Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
- Hasbro Celebrates Avengers 60th Anniversary with New Marvel Legends
- Grant Morrison Returns To Marvel for X-Men 60th Anniversary Event
- Community: Donald Glover Drops Chevy Chase Joke During WGAs (VIDEO)
- SNL Cut for Time Sketch Finds NFL Giving Back In Very Intimate Ways
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Lets Wrap Party Pictures Do The Talking
- Chris Rock Unleashes His "Outrage" on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Pitches Perfect Delirium Fancasting Idea
- Scott Adams Asks Readers To Help Him Rename Dilbert 2.0
- Superman: Jon Kent #1 Returns To Tom Taylor's Earth-2 (Spoilers)
- Astrobots Launch from WhatNot Delayed Until May
- Monkey Prince Learns More About His Darkseid Origins (Spoilers)
- The Lab Leak Theory & Janet Replacing Harley? Poison Ivy #10 Spoilers
- New Sofia Szamosi Graphic Novel, Bad Kid: My Life as a "Troubled Teen"
- L.B. Cole and Jay Disbrow's Face of Death in Spook #26, Up for Auction
- When an IDW Doctor Who Comic Had To Cut And Paste David Tennant
- 45 Shots Of Cosplay From The London Comic Con Spring 2023
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Two Big Deaths Already Spoiled By Marvel And DC Comics This Week
- Dave Gibbons To Talk About The End Of His Relationship With Alan Moore
- How Many Pokémon TCG Packs It Took To Get Rainbow Charizard VSTAR
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano Thanks LOT Cast, Crew, Fans; BTS Look
- SNL: Bob Odenkirk Explains Hating Chris Farley's "Chippendales" Sketch
- X-Men & Spider-Man Beat Batman In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Superman Celebrated At Sydney Mardi Gras After Coming Out As Bisexual
- PrintWatch: Avengers, Black Panther, She-Hulk, Cult Of Ikarus Seconds
- Jumpa Returns To Wonder Woman Continuity In Trial Of The Amazons
- The Long Halloween, The Comic The Batman Movie Is Based On At Auction
- Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap In The Daily LITG 6th March 2022
LITG three years ago, Now Funko Justice League Needs A Snyder Cut
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Touching Final Moment with Tom Ellis
- DC Comics Fails Funko Fans With Disappointing Justice League Release
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- Zack Snyder's Plans For Justice League Sequel, Illustrated By Jim Lee
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Doctor Who: Big Finish Shares Christopher Eccleston Return Details
- Camping Outside Comic Shops As Bad Idea Bans Store For Breaking Rules
- Tasks & Rewards For Fletchling Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Law & Order: Meloni Goes OC; McDermott's Entrance; Benson/Stabler Art
- Josh Blaylock's Long-running Mercy Sparx Returns on Kickstarter
- First Appearance of Black Mask in Batman #386 Up for Auction
- Two New Villains Debut In Superman #29 – Projectress And Deadstream
- Tony Lee Has Spent Lockdown Writing Crime Novels As Jack Gatland
- Comic Shops Get Batman Fortnite Poster, Catwoman & Harley Quinn Join
- Sal Buscema, Alex Ross, Charlie Adlard & More – Original Art Auctions
- When Martin Pasko Threatened An Editor's Life, Original Art Auctioned
- Gwen Stacy Has Hot Valley Days And Cocaine Nights in Heroes Reborn
- Mike The Pike Productions Acquires Vampirella Rights For Movies
- Snyder Cut Sequel That Will Never Be – The Daily LITG, 6th March 2021
LITG four years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G
And comics were jumping in price again.
- London's West End Hit By Coronavirus – Which Is Great for Theatre Goers
- Doug TenNapel Blames Jim Lee and DC Comics For Sean Gordon Murphy Pulling His Cover
- Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
- DC Telling Different People Different Things About 5G – And More New Creators Involved
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Tom King Had Lunch with Matthew Rosenberg and the Comics Industry Exploded
- "Doctor Who": The REAL Revelations of "The Timeless Children" [Opinion]
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
LITG five years ago – Superman/Batman was late
And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- More Superheroes Having Superchildren? (Justice League #19 and Young Justice #3 Spoilers)
- What Does Doomsday Clock #9 Mean for the Future of the DC Universe – Nightwing, Aquaman, Hawkman and More (Spoilers)
- Agents of SHIELD Season 6: The Cast Teases Something "Very Different" for the Show
- DC Publishes Donald Trump Tweeting That He's Better Than Superman (Doomsday Clock #9 Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ben Templesmith, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.
- Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.
- Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.
- Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.
- Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.
- Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.
- Allen Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.
- Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave
- Kieron Dwyer, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.
- Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Kneel Before Zod Kneel Before Zod Kneel Before Zod Kneel Before Zod Kneel Before Zod