Thanos' Return In The Daily LITG, 7th of March, 2024

The return of Thanos topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can read about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.

Article Summary Thanos triumphs in traffic as Marvel announces his Summer 2024 return.

Comic legend Chris Claremont is set for a June 2024 Uncanny X-Men release.

Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men #1 arrives with a unique twist and spoilers.

Explore Superman's comic inspirations listed by director James Gunn.

The return of Thanos topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Thanos' Return tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap

LITG three years ago, Now Funko Justice League Needs A Snyder Cut

LITG four years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G

And comics were jumping in price again.

LITG five years ago – Superman/Batman was late

And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Templesmith , co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.

, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood. Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.

Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.

writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten. Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.

Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.

of Raven's Dojo. Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.

of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman. Allen Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.

editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor. Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave

creator of Epsilon Wave Kieron Dwyer , artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.

, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator. Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.

