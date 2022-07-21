The Death Of Marvel's Mutants in The Daily LITG 21st July 2022
LITG: The Death Of A Mutant
- Permanent Death Of One Of The First Mutants (Judgment Day Spoilers)
- Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
- Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo
- Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
- Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The Boys Omnibuses Make $1,328,579 In Revenue In Less Than Four Weeks
- Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
- Legendary Birds & Dialga Return To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2022
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor
- Marvel Legends: Check Out The Unboxing Of The HasLab Galactus
- Hilton Bayfront Staff Strike As SDCC Begins, CBLDF Moves Art Auction
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Tails 30th Anniversary Special Coming in November
- IDW Announces "Spooky" Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island Series
- Marvel To Launch Namor The Sub Mariner For October 2022
- Peter David & Yildiray Cinar Revive Joe Fixit Hulk For 2023
- Rocketship Webcomics' First Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con
- Matt Baker Art Begins on Sheena in Jumbo Comics #69, Up for Auction
- Dan Jurgens & Benito Gallego Launches Tarzan Lord Of The Jungle Comic
- High Republic Relaunches In Marvel Comics Star Wars October Solicits
- Fred Van Lente & William Shakespeare's Jennifer Blood Spinoff Comic
- Overstreet Price Guide Launches Digital Subscription Overstreet Access
- What Does The Ghost Ronin Ride? Avengers #58 Spoilers
- San Diego Comic-Con Refused NFT-Related Programming This Year
- Matteo Pizzolo & Black Mask Launch Rogue State at SDCC With 50 Ashcans
- Dynamite Grabs King Kong of Skull Island License From Boom & Legendary
- Which Loki Do We Get For Defenders Beyond? Spoilers)
- Archie Comics Horror With Salem & Madam Satan – October 2022 Solicits
- Being a Pleasant Ol' Sausage in The Daily LITG July 20th 2022
LITG one year ago – Bad Boy Damian
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
- Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
- Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman
- NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
- Damian Wayne Would Have Been The Big Bad Of The 5G DC Universe
- Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
- Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Saw Things
- Gail Simone On Red Sonja, Ahead Of Her Return With Walter Geovani
- Supergirl As Phoenix, Manchester Black As Professor X? (Spoilers)
- Valiant Names Rob Levin Executive Editor, Announces Brand New Era
- The Daughter That Dick Grayson's Dad Had Under His Mother's Nose
- Marvel Comics Publish Latinx Edition of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades
- Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca Revive Purgatori From Dynamite
- Will House Of Slaughter #1 Be James Tynion IV's Biggest Launch Yet?
- Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking
- The DC Multiverse, Today – What Is Or Is Not A Crisis? (Spoilers)
- CGC Running Private Signing Event For Your Comics, With Gal Gadot
- Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021
LITG two years ago, WWE to IDW
- WWE Extreme Rules: One Man Loses an Eye, the Other Loses His Lunch
- Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
- The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
- Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
- Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
- Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
- Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
- DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
- Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
- IDW Publishes Transformers/Back To The Future in October
LITG three years ago, San Diego Comic-Con
- New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
- [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation Live-Blog
- Kevin Feige Didn't Have Time to Talk About X-Men, Fantastic Four
- Hickman Teases Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, 3 More Titles for X-Men Relaunch
- Marvel Studios Exec Teases Female-Focused Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie at Women Of Marvel SDCC Panel
- Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
- Crisis Confirmed? DC Year of the Villain is Leading to an Even Bigger DC Event in 2020
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast and Furious at Hasbro's SDCC Panel
- Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu Launch X-Men #1 on the Moon, Starring Every Single Mutant #DawnOfX
- Report: Dan Didio Mad People Are Buying the Facsimile Editions DC Publishes
Comic Book birthdays today
- Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
- Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.