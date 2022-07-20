Being a Pleasant Ol' Sausage in The Daily LITG July 20th 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. Now some people wonder why certain stories get more coverage amongst the comics media than other, and I have to think that sometime people just don't want a myriad of hate videos made against them for expressing concern or asking questions. Anyway, what I guess I'm really trying to say is thanks to Eric for finding a photo of me in which I still had hair for the interstitial. And if you do ever want to talk, I'm always available. I guess I'm just a pleasant ol' sausage.
LITG: July In July
- Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
- Tonight Is Staryu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
- Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
- Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
- Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline
- Frank Frazetta Had No Input On Fire And Ice, Says Gerry Conway
- GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
- Why Batman Hasn't Learnt Magic…. And Why He Must (Bat Spoilers)
- On Why Malik White Will Not Be Called White Adam (Black Adam Spoilers)
- The Bleeding Cool Final San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List For 2022
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- David & Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, Erica Henderson Join Creepshow #2
- HS Tak and Isabella Mazzanti Visit Feudal Japan for Hitomi in October
- Posehn, Duggan, Koblish Ruin Trick or Treating with Halloween Party
- Alice Cooper Vs Prince Of Darkness, Rodney Barnes' New Graphic Novel
- Steve Niles, David Dastmalchian Pen Horror Crossover at Dark Horse
- Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
- Will Jeremy Haun Beat His Boom Studios Record With The Approach?
- Jeff Parker & Joseph Cooper Bring Back Cat-Man & Kitten
- Speculator Corner: Irredeemable Kickstarter Covers Are Very Redeemable
- Hairology Is Paying For Comic Book Stories About Hair
- Why Bill Schanes Won't Be At San Diego Comic-Con This Year
- Fred Van Lente & Jonathan Lau Tell Origin of Peter Cannon Thunderbolt
- Adam F. Goldberg, Not Art Spiegelman, on a Garbage Pail Kids Origin Comic
- Maggie Sawyer, The New Police Commissioner Of Blüdhaven (Spoilers)
- Karen Darboe Draws Marvel Crypt Of Shadows- Daily LITG July 19th 2022
LITG one year ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
- Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
- Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
- For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
- NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
- The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?
- Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?
- Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
- Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
- Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs
- The DC Timeline That Was: Dick Grayson 42 To Damian Wayne's 15?
- Green Arrow's First Star Turn in More Fun Comics #77, Up for Auction
- Eat The Rich #1 To Debut In Boom's 50K Club, No Longer Returnable
- Diamond Comic Distributors Joins The Stupid Culture Wars
- Eduardo Risso, Damian Connelly, And More Have A New Zombie Anthology
- Batman: Long Halloween Sequel To Reveal Truth Behind Holiday Killer?
- Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici Launch New Jennifer Blood Series
- Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics
- Star Wars Fans: Get The First Jaxxon Appearance At Heritage Auctions
- Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man Sells Ten Times The Top Manga In US Bookstores
- Christopher Priest Ends Vampirella Run By Marrying Dracula
- Now Is The Time To Buy Savage She-Hulk #1, On Auction At Heritage
- No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano- The Daily LITG 19th July 2021
LITG two years ago, Venom to Dynamite
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.
- Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
- Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
- Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
- Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
- Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
- Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
- Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Glams of Upcoming McFarlane Toys Wave 2
- Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
- Empyre #1 Review: Isn't Tony Stark Supposed to Be a Genius?
- Jurassic Park Chaos Effect: The Omega T-Rex and the Big Box Dinos
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
- Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.