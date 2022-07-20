Being a Pleasant Ol' Sausage in The Daily LITG July 20th 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.  Now some people wonder why certain stories get more coverage amongst the comics media than other, and I have to think that sometime people just don't want a myriad of hate videos made against them for expressing concern or asking questions. Anyway, what I guess I'm really trying to say is thanks to Eric for finding a photo of me in which I still had hair for the interstitial. And if you do ever want to talk, I'm always available. I guess I'm just a pleasant ol' sausage.

The Daily LITG July 20th 2022
Youtube screencap

LITG: July In July

  1. Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
  2. Tonight Is Staryu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
  3. Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
  4. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  5. Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline
  6. Frank Frazetta Had No Input On Fire And Ice, Says Gerry Conway
  7. GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
  8. Why Batman Hasn't Learnt Magic…. And Why He Must (Bat Spoilers)
  9. On Why Malik White Will Not Be Called White Adam (Black Adam Spoilers)
  10. The Bleeding Cool Final San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List For 2022

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki

supernatural
LITG Robert Falconer/The CW
  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
  3. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  4. For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
  5. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  6. The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?
  7. Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?
  8. Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
  9. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  10. Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs
  11. The DC Timeline That Was: Dick Grayson 42 To Damian Wayne's 15?
  12. Green Arrow's First Star Turn in More Fun Comics #77, Up for Auction
  13. Eat The Rich #1 To Debut In Boom's 50K Club, No Longer Returnable
  14. Diamond Comic Distributors Joins The Stupid Culture Wars
  15. Eduardo Risso, Damian Connelly, And More Have A New Zombie Anthology
  16. Batman: Long Halloween Sequel To Reveal Truth Behind Holiday Killer?
  17. Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici Launch New Jennifer Blood Series
  18. Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics
  19. Star Wars Fans: Get The First Jaxxon Appearance At Heritage Auctions
  20. Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man Sells Ten Times The Top Manga In US Bookstores
  21. Christopher Priest Ends Vampirella Run By Marrying Dracula
  22. Now Is The Time To Buy Savage She-Hulk #1, On Auction At Heritage
  23. No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano- The Daily LITG 19th July 2021

LITG two years ago, Venom to Dynamite

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

  1. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  6. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Glams of Upcoming McFarlane Toys Wave 2
  8. Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
  9. Empyre #1 Review: Isn't Tony Stark Supposed to Be a Genius?
  10. Jurassic Park Chaos Effect: The Omega T-Rex and the Big Box Dinos

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
  • Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.