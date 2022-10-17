Robin Still On Top In The Daily LITG, 17th of October, 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Straight Robin Cancellation in the Top Ten stories yesterday
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
- Cartoon Network Reassures Viewers: "We're Not Going Anywhere"
- She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Debunks Finale Post-Credits Scene Theory
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spider-Man Dreaming
- New McFarlane DC Comics DC Super Powers Figures Arrive Online
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 Preview: Introducing Boy Thunder
- Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
- Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In October 2022
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Spider-Man, X-Force & Junkyard Joe Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Conservative Teacher Condemned Over Gender Queer, not Why You Think
- Lilith is Thirsty in This Preview of November's Cradle of Filth #5
- Dwayne Johnson Guest Stars in Thank FOC On Sunday, 16th October 2022
- First Killmonger & First Black Panther Solo Story in Jungle Action #6
- Sarah Mensinga Sells Kindred Serpents Graphic Novel For Over $100,000
- The Third Appearance Of Marvel Comics' Man-Thing
LITG one year ago, Bewitched
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- Katy Perry, Post Malone, & J Balvin Featured On Pokémon Cards
- Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info
- Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight
- American Horror Story Death Valley Finale: The Future's Fate Revealed
- Heavy Metal Magazine Responds To Serious Criticism From Customers
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- DC Comics Bring The Fan Service To Robins For DC Fandome
- Swamp Thing Comes to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with Two Designs
- Todd McFarlane Debuts The Batman Statue and More at DC Fandome
- DC Comics Publishes Wonder Woman Event Trial Of The Amazons in 2022
- New 10-Page DC Comic, Monkey Prince #0 In Full
- DC Changes Superman's Motto To "Truth, Justice And A Better Tomorrow"
- DC Comics Announce Return Of Blood Syndicate In 2022, At DC Fandome
- DC's Milestone Initiative Recruits Black & Underrepresented Creators
- Marvel Releases Trailer for Kate Bishop #1
- Thor Grapples With Losing his Mojo in God of Hammers
- What's The Furthest Place From Here #1 Tops Advance Reorders Again
- Sir Lenny Henry Shows Off Mark Buckingham Boy With Wings Art On BBC
- DC Comics' 2022 Vision in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2021
LITG two years ago, DC Future State, and Pokémon GO
- Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
- DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations, Future State Frankensteined
- Conan O'Brien Casts NBC Trump Town Hall Shade, Evokes Tonight Show
- Todd McFarlane Talks New Spawn Figure Kickstarter Campaign
- Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
- Catwoman Has A New Magnetic Suit For DC Comics 5G Future State
- Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
- Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- Defeating Sierra In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
- Retailers Will Not Be Getting All The TMNT: Last Ronin They Ordered
- Cycling Through London The Day Before Tier 2 Restrictions Come In
- Dean Haspiel's Red Hook, Hits Season 4 – Blackout – at Webtoon
- Red X Makes Comics Debut In 5G Teen Titans Future State
- Preview: Flash, Shazam, Teen Titans Crossover For DC 5G Future State
- Conner Kent Future State Suicide Squad Has a 853rd-Century Black Adam
- Is Punchline The 5G Future State Version Of Harley Quinn?
- Jim Killen of Barnes & Noble Joins 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing
- Preview: Swamp Thing Is No Longer Alec Holland In DC 5G Future State
- Did Future State WW Yara Flor First Appear In Wonder Woman Annual #4?
- Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State
LITG three years ago, Justice League was ahead of the gane
And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.
- Did Justice League #34 Just Spoil the Next Month-and-a-Half of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Flash Forward #2 Rewrites Heroes In Crisis – the Heroes Wally West Killed and His Timelost Kids… (Spoilers)
- Check Out Scott, Jean and Logan's Living Arrangements in X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- Exactly How Batman Failed Alfred Pennyworth, Amongst Others – Batman #81 Spoilers
- Frank Miller Tells Us Whether Superman or Clark Kent is the Disguise in Superman Year One: Book Three (Spoilers)
- Carmen Carnero Draws X-Corp – a New X-Men Comic From Marvel in February 2020
- DC Comics Teases Upcoming Crisis 2020 in Today's Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Knightfall
- How Will Kevin Feige's Marvel Promotion Affect C.B. Cebulski's Position as Editor-In-Chief?
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – "Red Dawn" Means Final Battle… What?!?
- Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
- Lesbian Sex on a Church Altar Between a Vampire and a Nun? Is Vampirella #4 Trying to Get a Moral Majority Petition Against It?
- Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
- Hold Your Horses on Carmen Carnero's X-Corp
- A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
- Speculator Corner: Is Director Devo From X-Men #1 From Uncanny X-Men #467 or Not?
LITG four years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.
And Cyclops was back one more time.
- The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
- Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
- Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Henry Flint, 2000AD comic book creator.
- Adrian Kinnaird, Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing
- Lloyd and the Bear creator Gibson Grey
