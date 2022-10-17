Robin Still On Top In The Daily LITG, 17th of October, 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022

LITG: Straight Robin Cancellation in the Top Ten stories yesterday

  1. DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
  2. Cartoon Network Reassures Viewers: "We're Not Going Anywhere"
  3. She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Debunks Finale Post-Credits Scene Theory
  4. The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
  5. Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spider-Man Dreaming
  6. New McFarlane DC Comics DC Super Powers Figures Arrive Online
  7. Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 Preview: Introducing Boy Thunder
  8. Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
  9. Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
  10. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In October 2022

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Bewitched

LITG: Bewitched screencap
LITG: Bewitched screencap
  1. Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
  2. Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
  3. Katy Perry, Post Malone, & J Balvin Featured On Pokémon Cards
  4. Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info
  5. Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight
  6. American Horror Story Death Valley Finale: The Future's Fate Revealed
  7. Heavy Metal Magazine Responds To Serious Criticism From Customers
  8. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  9. DC Comics Bring The Fan Service To Robins For DC Fandome
  10. Swamp Thing Comes to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with Two Designs
  11. Todd McFarlane Debuts The Batman Statue and More at DC Fandome
  12. DC Comics Publishes Wonder Woman Event Trial Of The Amazons in 2022
  13. New 10-Page DC Comic, Monkey Prince #0 In Full
  14. DC Changes Superman's Motto To "Truth, Justice And A Better Tomorrow"
  15. DC Comics Announce Return Of Blood Syndicate In 2022, At DC Fandome
  16. DC's Milestone Initiative Recruits Black & Underrepresented Creators
  17. Marvel Releases Trailer for Kate Bishop #1
  18. Thor Grapples With Losing his Mojo in God of Hammers
  19. What's The Furthest Place From Here #1 Tops Advance Reorders Again
  20. Sir Lenny Henry Shows Off Mark Buckingham Boy With Wings Art On BBC
  21. DC Comics' 2022 Vision in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2021

LITG two years ago, DC Future State, and Pokémon GO

DC Future State and Pokémon GO - The Daily LITG, 17th October 2020
DC Future State and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 17th October 2020

  1. Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
  2. DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations, Future State Frankensteined
  3. Conan O'Brien Casts NBC Trump Town Hall Shade, Evokes Tonight Show
  4. Todd McFarlane Talks New Spawn Figure Kickstarter Campaign
  5. Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
  6. Catwoman Has A New Magnetic Suit For DC Comics 5G Future State
  7. Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
  8. Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
  9. Defeating Sierra In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
  10. DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
  11. Retailers Will Not Be Getting All The TMNT: Last Ronin They Ordered
  12. Cycling Through London The Day Before Tier 2 Restrictions Come In
  13. Dean Haspiel's Red Hook, Hits Season 4 – Blackout – at Webtoon
  14. Red X Makes Comics Debut In 5G Teen Titans Future State
  15. Preview: Flash, Shazam, Teen Titans Crossover For DC 5G Future State
  16. Conner Kent Future State Suicide Squad Has a 853rd-Century Black Adam
  17. Is Punchline The 5G Future State Version Of Harley Quinn?
  18. Jim Killen of Barnes & Noble Joins 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing
  19. Preview: Swamp Thing Is No Longer Alec Holland In DC 5G Future State
  20. Did Future State WW Yara Flor First Appear In Wonder Woman Annual #4?
  21. Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State

LITG three years ago, Justice League was ahead of the gane

And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

LITG four years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.

And Cyclops was back one more time.

  1. The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
  2. Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
  3. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
  4. Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
  5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Henry Flint, 2000AD comic book creator.
  • Adrian Kinnaird, Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing
  • Lloyd and the Bear creator Gibson Grey

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.