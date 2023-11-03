Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Who Died In Spider-Man's Life? The Daily LITG, 3rd of November 2023

Who Died In Spider-Man's Life? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

Who Died In Spider-Man's Life? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.

Who Dies For Marvel's Ultimate Universe
Ultimate Universe #1

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Ultimate Spider-Man death count

  1. Who Died In Spider-Man's Life to Birth Marvel's Ultimate Universe?
  2. The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"
  3. Announced At Lucca 2023, Kieron Gillen & Luca Maresca's X-Men Forever
  4. South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point 
  5. Cartoonist Zoom Rockman Quits Private Eye After Receiving Death Threat
  6. DC Launches Compact Comics Line For Watchmen, All Star Superman & More
  7. Announced at Lucca 2023, Black Widow & Hawkeye in March 2024
  8. Our First Lettered Preview of Sean Gordon Murphy's Woke Zorro Comic
  9. It's Tough To Be A Firestar In Today's X-Men #28 (Spoilers)
  10. Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Viewers Shouldn't Get TOO Excited 

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel in the Daily LITG 1st November 2022
  1. Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
  2. Abigail Brand Explains Her Entire Plan In X-Men Red #10 (Spoilers)
  3. Will A New DC Comics Stormwatch Take The Justice League's HQ
  4. Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him
  5. Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti New Marvel on Free Comic Book Day
  6. Wild C.A.T.S. Is Now The Wild Crisis Aversion Tactical Squad
  7. A Very New Deathblow Is Coming To DC Comics (Spoilers)
  8. Before You Read X-Men Red #8, Read X-Men #10 From Two Years Ago
  9. Marvel Comics Trademarks Lethal Legion For Wonder Man?
  10. How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971,1132
  11. WildCATS' Zealot Meets Angel Breaker – And Wants Her Sword Back
  12. An Original Piece of Liana Kangas Art Hits Auction At Heritage
  13. Own Original Charlie Adlard Art From The Crow: Wild Justice
  14. Deadpool Gets Carnage Symbiote – Should We Call Him Carpool Now?
  15. Avengers Unisex Bathroom Harder To Identify Secret Invasion Skrulls
  16. Bad Idea Comics Launch $1000 Fan of The Year Competition
  17. Folio Society Does Ta-Nehisi Coates & Brian Stelfreeze's Black Panther
  18. Nightmare Before Christmas Eve in the Daily LITG 2nd November 2022

LITG two years ago, Respect Batman & Superman's Authority

DC Comics Throws Away All Continuity in Batman/Superman Authority
The Daily LITG, 3rd of November 2021
  1. Batman/Superman Authority – Abandoning Continuity & Killing Dan DiDio
  2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ellis & Day Costumes Own Halloween
  3. Image Comics Issues Statement After Union Vote By Staff
  4. Seth MacFarlane Calls Out FOX News New Low: Tuck's White "Whine" List
  5. David Aja Would Like To Be Paid For Marvel's Hawkeye Posters
  6. Glitchwatch: DC Comics & Amazon Cancelling $25 One Million Omnibuses
  7. Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
  8. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  9. Dave Bautista Shoots on Lack of Decency from Drama Queen Ted Cruz
  10. Scott Pilgrim: Edgar Wright Envy of Rachel Zegler's Halloween Costume
  11. USA Sues to Block Penguin Random House Buying Simon & Schuster
  12. The Human Target- Watchmen Meets Warhol Meets Parker Meets Bwa-Ha-Ha
  13. Barbara Gordon's Gotham Future Rewritten In Batman #116 (Spoilers)
  14. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in November 2021
  15. Brian Azzarello & Cliff Chiang's Most Important Comic Book On Earth
  16. Doctor Who- And How Many? The Daily LITG, 2nd November 2021

LITG three years ago, Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon

LITG: Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" (Image: The CW)
  1. Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
  2. Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
  3. The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
  4. Defiant Paige Refuses to Hand Over Twitch Account to WWE
  5. Brett Booth Boycotts Over Return To the X-Men in 2021?
  6. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
  7. Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
  8. The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.
  9. Death Metal: Rise Of The New Gods Shows A Path Beyond Future State
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
  11. This Week's Avengers #38 Shows What's Happening At Marvel In 2021
  12. Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
  13. DC Shows Off Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero by E. Lockhart
  14. Fired DC Comics Staffers Get Another Three Weeks If They Want Them
  15. Borat 2's Jeanise Jones Is To Play An Angel In New Comedy Movie

LITG four years ago, Crisis was getting cast

And fake signatures were getting certified.

  1. "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
  2. The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
  3. Why Domino Refuses to Take a Blood Test in X-Force #1 [Preview]
  4. Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
  5. Our First Look Inside the Pages of Batman/Dylan Dog #0 at LUCCA Comics And Games
  6. Getting Marvel's Money's Worth with Conan 2099 #1 [Improbable Previews]
  7. Why Should We Support Magic: The Gathering When They No Longer Support Us
  8. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  9. "Rick and Morty" Season 4: "SNL" Hate, "Space Snakes" & More [Preview]
  10. "Doctor Who": BBC Unleashes Dalek for Halloween Frights [VIDEO]

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tomm Coker, artist on Black Monday Murders, Agents Of Atlas, Marksman, The Stand
  • James Sterna, Owner / Photographer / Editor at Comics Xaminer
  • Bruno Letizia, teacher at ACCA Academy, artist on Izuna.
  • Flint DilleTransformers comics writer
  • Edgar Delgado, artist on Darth Vader, Spider-Man
  • Matthew Sardo, founder of Monkeys Fighting Robots
  • Comics colourist, Holly M. Sanfelippo 
  • Tom Grindberg, artist on 2000AD, Action Comics, Silver Surfer, Star Trek, Warlock & The Infinity Watch
  • Aaron Sowd, storyboard artist, comics artist on Batman, Robin, Weapon Zero, Codename: Strykeforce

Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
