X-Men Relaunch at SXSW in The Daily LITG, 9th of March, 2024

X-Men at SXSW topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, etc

Article Summary X-Men relaunch takes center stage at SXSW, dominating Bleeding Cool traffic.

Marvel's anticipated announcement of X-Men details is a top story.

Daily LITG covers comics, TV, games, and more, with a special SXSW focus.

X-Men Relaunch at SXSW tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert

LITG two years ago, Jared Padalecki, New Justice League

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story…

LITG four years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon

And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.

LITG five years ago – numbers were down

But MOMO was up

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin

Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter

comic book reporter John McShane , comic book editor and historian

, comic book editor and historian Andrew Hahn, comic creator

