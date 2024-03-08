Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thanos

Thanos Still Returning In The Daily LITG, 8th of March, 2024

The return of Thanos topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read about stuff.

Article Summary Thanos tops Bleeding Cool traffic with summer 2024 return.

Comixology Originals creators receive mixed news.

Chris Claremont to pen Uncanny X-Men #700 in June 2024.

Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball creator, passes away at 68.

The return of Thanos topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool.

Thanos' Return tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO and Bob Odenkirk

LITG three years ago, Lucifer, Pokémon GO and The Death Of Superman

LITG four years ago – we all ran out of toilet paper

And Jim Lee had no idea.

LITG five years ago – numbers were down

But MOMO was up

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin

Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter

comic book reporter John McShane , comic book editor and historian

, comic book editor and historian Andrew Hahn, comic creator

comic creator Sandy King Carpenter, publisher of Storm King Comics.

