Rick & Morty Minus Justin Roiland- The Daily LITG, 27th of June, 2023

Ray Flook looks at the future for Rick & Morty without Justin Roiland and likes what he sees - more of what you were reading yesterday on BC.

Ray Flook looks at the future for Rick And Morty without Justin Roiland and likes what he sees. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Justin Roiland-Free For Rick & Morty and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.

artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service. Dan Jurgens , creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.

, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman. Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.

artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise. Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.

creator of The Jam. Jeremy Konrad, collectables journalist

collectables journalist Ivor Davis , comic book retailer

, comic book retailer Jorge Oliveira, creator of Thermidor 1929

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

