Rick & Morty Minus Justin Roiland- The Daily LITG, 27th of June, 2023

Ray Flook looks at the future for Rick & Morty without Justin Roiland and likes what he sees - more of what you were reading yesterday on BC.

Ray Flook looks at the future for Rick And Morty without Justin Roiland and likes what he sees. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Justin Roiland
Image: LOS ANGELES – AUG 13: Justin Roiland at the Disney's "Fish Hooks" PaleyFest Family 2011 Event at Paley Center for Media on August 13, 2011 in Beverly HIlls, CA (Shutterstock.com/carrie-nelson)

Justin Roiland-Free For Rick & Morty and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

  1. Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
  2. I'd Love An "Existential Threat" Like San Diego Comic-Con Is Facing
  3. Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
  4. Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next 
  5. Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions
  6. How Much Sandman Will There be in Knight Terrors and Other DC Gossip
  7. Riot Games Reveals New Cross-Game Summer Event Called Soul Fighter
  8. Now It's Batman's Turn To Give Birth, In Knight Terrors (Spoilers)
  9. Frank Miller To Draw Ronin Book II #4 Entirely Himself
  10. Dan Slott & Paco Medina to Launch Spider-Boy #1 Series in November

LITG one year ago, Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki

Image: Amazon, WarnerMedia Discovery & The CW
  1. The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
  2. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  3. Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
  4. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  5. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  6. The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
  7. Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
  8. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  9. Comic Store In Your Future: Make More Money With A Simple Idea
  10. The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne
  11. The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
  12. Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
  13. The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
  14. Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
  15. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  16. Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
  17. Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
  18. Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
  19. Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
  20. Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
  21. Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
  22. Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
  23. Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022

LITG two years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021

 

  1. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  2. DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
  5. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  6. Did You Just Get A Random Royalty Check From Marvel Comics?
  7. Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
  8. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  9. Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
  10. Batwoman Preview: Guess Who Bat-Suited Up for Season 2 Finale?
  11. The First Appearance of Krypto in Adventure Comics #210, at Auction
  12. Second Sight's Eight New Series/One-Shots in September 2021 Solicits
  13. Devil's Due Publish Trailer Park Boys Bagged And Boarded in September
  14. Yen Press Announces 5 New Titles for December 2021
  15. Antarctic Revives NOW Comics' Alias With Chuck Dixon in September
  16. Turbo Kid Directors & Storyboarder Create Sequel Comic From Behemoth
  17. Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits
  18. Aliens-Meets-Power-Rangers Unborn in Source Point September Solicits
  19. Vault's World Of Darkness & Human Remains in September 2021 Solicits
  20. Valiant's Solicits and Solicitations For September 2021

LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn

Yesterday everything people wanted to read seems to involve Harley Quinn in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

  1. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  2. Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Vanya and Diego Are Done Dancing
  4. Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
  5. Harley Quinn Gets Her Own Batman: White Knight Series in October
  6. The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
  7. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
  8. Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
  9. McFarlane Toys Gives Update on Spawn Kickstarter Figure
  10. Empyre: A Complete New Checklist And Schedule from Marvel Comics

LITG four years ago, Scott Lobdell stuff.

Four years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. They really should have.

  1. Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
  2. (Spoiler), (Spoiler) and (Spoiler) are the New Power Rangers in Mighty Morphin' #40, Out Today. Um, Spoilers.
  3. What the Daily Planet Think About 'Cuck Kent' in Action Comics #1012…
  4. Speculator Corner: Today's Marvel Comics Presents #6 – First Appearance of Wolverine's (Spoiler)
  5. How Batman: Damned #3 Changes Azzarello and Bermejo's Joker – and Goes Deep on Killing Joke (Spoilers)
  6. The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.
  • Dan Jurgens, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.
  • Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.
  • Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.
  • Jeremy Konrad, collectables journalist
  • Ivor Davis, comic book retailer
  • Jorge Oliveira, creator of Thermidor 1929

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

