Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, san diego comic con

San Diego Comic-Con Crisis in The Daily LITG, the 26th of June, 2023

It's the time of year for mainstream articles about how San Diego Comic-Con is collapsing because someone is not there this year.

It's the time of year for mainstream articles about how San Diego Comic-Con is collapsing because someone is not there this year. Regular as clockwork. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Firefly is back for comics

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Herogasm Warning

LITG two years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip

Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.

LITG four years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom DeFalco , comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.

, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel. Abigail Brady , writer of Transrealities.

, writer of Transrealities. Ryan Browne , of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.

, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts. Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.

of A Wave Blue World. Joe Harris , writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.

, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10. Adam McGovern , writer of Nightworld.

, writer of Nightworld. Olly Cunningham , writer/artist of Black Lines.

, writer/artist of Black Lines. Jim Pascoe , writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.

, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind. Gerry Giovinco, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.

former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics. Logan Dalton, comics reviewer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!