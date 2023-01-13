The 5G Files Begin in the Daily LITG, the 13th of January, 2023
- How DC Comics Planned To Ruin Batman: The 5G Files Chapter One
- How Superman Destroyed The Justice League: The 5G Files Chapter Two
- Clark Kent, Superman's Retirement In Africa: The 5G Files Chapter Six
- DC's Plans For The Last Days of Batman: The 5G Files Chapter Five
- Changing Of The Guard Followed Dark Crisis: The 5G Files Chapter Four
- Last Call, The Weekly DC Comic That Wasn't: The 5G Files Chapter Three
- Marvel Gives Groot An Origin Series Of His Own in April
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
- McFarlane Enters the World of Kingdom Come with New Batman Figure
- Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
- Superman's Expanded Origin Hits the UK in 1950, Up for Auction
- Gargoyles #2 Delay Creates A Disney Day for Dynamite
- WhatNot Sent Out Thank You Variant Of Quested #1, One Per Store
- Two New Trans/Non-Binary DC Characters In Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate?
- Update On $80,000 Stolen Comics in the Daily LITG 12th January 2023
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health
- Marvel Shows How Spider-Man No Way Home Spell Works In Practice
- Changes In The Hellfire Club, Fantastic Four & Krakoa In X-Men Today
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman's Interesting Response to Return Request
- What Did Peter Parker Do That Was So Bad, For Spider-Man Relaunch?
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn: The Scorched #1 Gets 270,000 Orders
- Shameless: Cameron Monaghan on Showtime Series; Marvel/DC Roles
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Storyboard Preview Is A Heartbreaker
- Amazing Spider-Man #85 Foreshadows Major Threat To Marvel Universe
- The Gary Frank 5G Cover That Wasn't
- Marvel Comics Wonders If Today's Wordle Could Be "Bucky"?
- Will Queen Veranke Appear in Marvel's Secret Invasion On Disney+?
- Marvel Unlimited Launches Eternals Comic Digitally With Webtoon
- Sal Buscema's Original Cover Artwork For The Defenders #1 At Auction
- Waiting For Wolverine – Rob Liefeld New Mutants Cover Art At Auction
- Who's Kingpin Keeping In The Cupboard For Devil's Reign? (Spoilers)
- Frank Frazetta Original Gulliver Of Mars Cover Painting At Auction
- Laurence Fox Becomes A Viz Comic Book Character
- Vault Comics Teases New Comic From Son M. In 2022
- Savage Dragon Takes On Anti-Vax Disinformation From Image Comics Today
- Gary Frank's Original 5G Covers In The Daily LITG, 12th January 2022
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
- Niantic Previews Trainer Encounters In Pokémon GO
- Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
- Arcade1Up Introduces Multiple New Arcade Cabinets At CES 2021
- Secret Rare Gold Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1
- Generation One – Four Pokémon Still Not Released in Pokémon GO
- Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Russell T Davies Filmed New Doctor Who Dalek Scenes For "It's A Sin"
- Jason Todd, Dick Grayson, Stephanie Brown in Today's DC Future State
- The King's Beast: Viz Media Launches Sequel to Dawn of the Arcana
- Boom Studios Promotes Esther Kim and Morgan Perry
- Moriarty the Patriot Vol. 2: Enter A Rebooted Sherlock Holmes!
- Marvel Suggest Miles Morales Clone Saga More Controversial Than First
- Barry Windsor-Smith Conan Page, Auctioning For $52,500, One Day To Go
- Matthew Rosenberg Reveals Shocking Secrets of Marvel Creative Summit
- Supergirl Vs Superboy in DC Future State: Kara Zor-El Superwoman
- Who Killed Bruce Wayne In DC Future State? And Who Destroyed Gotham?
- Why Can't Justice League Kiss Each Other In DC Future State?
- Green Lanterns Lose Their Rings – For Decades – In DC Future State
- Tony Lee & Richard Friend's Joe Satriani $19.98 Crystal Planet Comic
- The New Wonder Woman On Brazilian Politics In DC Future State
- Horror/Comedy Man Goat & The Bunny Man Leads Zenescope April Titles
- The Nerd Store Buys Dr. Volt's Comic Connection in Salt Lake City
- Batgirl's First Appearance Zooms Past $100K at Auction
And Fantasy Flight were firing.
- Fantasy Flight Employees to be Laid Off, "Call to Action" Issued
- DC Comics, Finally, Gives Every Robin Their Day – or Decade (UPDATE)
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
- Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who – Orphan 55
- Comics Publisher Claims Chelsea Clinton Doesn't Tip for Food Delivery
- Wolverine Finally Gets What He Deserves in This Sinister Preview of Ruins of Ravencroft: Sabretooth #1
- Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
- "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
And Marvel's Avengers movie was unfortunately titled.
- Doctor Who Series 12: The Real "Big Bad" Responsible for 2020 Delay
- Marvel Studios Approves Terminally Ill Fan to see 'Avengers: Endgame'
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
- Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure
- Atomeka Press Publisher Dave Elliott
- Lee O'Connor, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well
- Anina Bennett, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.
- Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.
