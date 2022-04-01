Delayed Thing, No Fooling in The Daily LITG 1st of April 2022

LITG: Bleeding Cool stopped doing April Fools a few years ago, though we have been known to collect and compile those from others. Just so you know, the only foolishness today from LITG on will be our usual tomfoolery. So anyway, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC and Deathstroke

LITG two years ago, Marvel joined DC in pulling comic books

And Diamond Comics stopped paying publishers. This is where it all kicked off.

LITG three years ago – Erik Larsen returned to the House

And The Snyder Cut existed in a truncated form

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Brad Meltzer , writer of Identity Crisis

, writer of Identity Crisis Bob Lappan, comic book letterer

comic book letterer Mark Shainblum , co-creator of Northguard

, co-creator of Northguard James Robinson, writer, co-creator of Starman, Leave It To Chance, Grand Passion

writer, co-creator of Starman, Leave It To Chance, Grand Passion Carol Zara , co-creator and publisher of Alien Toilet Monsters

, co-creator and publisher of Alien Toilet Monsters Stephen Platt , artist on Prophet

, artist on Prophet Nick Locking , not-quite writer of Robocop

, not-quite writer of Robocop Matt LaRock , at USW Comics

, at USW Comics Joe Sergi, author of Comic Book Law, Cautionary Tales for the Comic Book Creator

author of Comic Book Law, Cautionary Tales for the Comic Book Creator Jack Purcell , inker for everyone

, inker for everyone Jeff Jensen , writer of X-Factor, Team Titans and Green River Killer

, writer of X-Factor, Team Titans and Green River Killer Joshua Finney, creator of Utopiates, artist on Moon Lake

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.