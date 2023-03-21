JSA Out Of Order & Missing Word Balloon in Daily LITG, 21st March 2023 A new LITG runaround yesterday on Bleeding Cool - and it was all about a certain JSA collection just published by DC Comics.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Secret Invasion

LITG two years ago, Ed Brubaker, Price Points

LITG three years ago – Funko made COVID Statements

And we were messing with X-Men

LITG four years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Waid, comic book writer on Worlds Finest, Lazarus Planet and publisher of Humanoids.

comic book writer on Worlds Finest, Lazarus Planet and publisher of Humanoids. Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.

of Rupp's Comics, Ohio. Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.