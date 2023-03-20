William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei- Daily LITG, 20th March 2023
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- William Shatner on Star Trek Co-Stars, Behind-the Scenes Rep
- Doctor Who Unleashes "Doom's Day" This Monday (But What Is It?)
- There's An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Now (UPDATE)
- Rick and Morty Will Be Better Without Justin Roiland: Some Thoughts
- McFarlane Toys Unleashes The Flash Spoilers with New Dark Figure
- Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick Would Love 25th Century Spinoff
- Ghost Face Slays the Day with New Scream Statue from PCS Collectibles
- Demon Slayer Comes to Footlocker with New Champion Collaboration
- Now Dark Horse Charges $25 For A Star Wars Comic With Jaxxon In It
- DC Comics Charging $4.99 For The Standard 22-Page Superman Comic?
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- First Contact and Loving AI in Charlton's Space Adventures, at Auction
- Captain Marvel Jr. Takes Over Master Comics, Up for Auction
- Which Powerful US Billionaire Will Be Arrested On Tuesday? (Spoilers)
- Clover & Pixiv Profile The Finest Comics Artists in Korea And Taiwan
- Black's Myth #1 by Palicki & Cavalcanti in Ahoy's June 2023 Solicits
- Eric the Talking Lion in Fawcett's Slam Bang Comics, Up for Auction
- First Scott Lang Ant-Man, Cassie Lang & Darren in Marvel Premiere #47
- Flash Gordon's Balsa Wood Plane From Dell's Four Color #247
- Nostradamus' Time Machine and UFOs in Operation: Peril #4, at Auction
- Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Pokémon GO in The Daily LITG, 19th March 2023
LITG one year ago, Secret Invasion
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Action Comics #1041 Preview: Now That's How You Make an Entrance
- Jim Rugg Parodies Maus For Ed Piskor's Red Room – It Doesn't Go Well
- Rick and Morty Previews Season 6 "New Look"? Top 12 One-Shot Villains
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon
- The Flash Season 8 Director Danielle Panabaker Confirms Episode Wrap
- Star Trek: Ted Cruz Fights Certifying United Earth Pres. Stacey Abrams
- Buffy Star Brendon Says Angel "Worse Than Those 'Twilight' F***ers"
- The Masked Singer Teases Rudy Giuliani Disaster; S07 Clues Updated
- The Nan Movie Review: Finding A Much Better Film Within
- Titans, Turtles & Triskele Thank FOC It's Saturday,19th of March 2022
- DC Comics Makes Superman: Son Of Kal-El's Cian Tormey An Exclusive
- First Look at My Buddy Killer Croc by Sara Farizan, Nicoletta Baldari
- Tee Franklin Writes Archie & Friends In Archie June 2022 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Captain Carter, Venom, Thor, Spider-Gwen Get Second Prints
- Matt Bors & Ben Clarkson's Justice Warriors From Ahoy In June 2022
- Wannabes, Worlde & Mega Centurions in Scout Comics June 2022 Solicits
- A Delay To Secret Invasion In The Daily LITG 19th March 2022
LITG two years ago, Supergirl, Falcon & Walking Dead
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- The Walking Dead: Check Out the Opening Minutes to S10E20 "Splinter"
- Full Image Comics Solicitations and Solicits For June 2021
- Watched Zack Snyder's Justice League? Read The Two Sequels He Planned
- Alien Invades Hiya Toys Once Again With New 1/18 Figures
- Is Marvel's Punisher Losing His Skull?
- Pokémon TCG Releases The New Battle Styles Expansion Today
- The Boys: Morgan Scores Big with Jack Quaid; Actor Approves
- Doctor Who Star Mandip Gill: The Doctor Will Be a Woman of Color
- Yen Press Announces 2 New Upcoming Light Novels
- Yen Press Announces Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- BRZRKR #2's "Surprise Incentive" May See It Top The Charts Again
- BRZRKR #2 Comes To Town – Thank FOC It's Friday 19th March
- Barbaric #1 Launches in Vault Comics June 2021 Solicits
- J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi Launch Moths #1 From AWA in June
- V.E.Schwab's Extraordinary Launches In Titan Comics June 2021 Solicits
- You Can Own This Justice League Crypto Art for Just $1 Million
- Ablaze Launches Space Pirate: Captain Harlock In June 2021 Solicits
- Dave Sim Does Terry Moore With Strangers In Cerebus
- DIE-Namite Lives, The Long Night Event in Dynamite June 2021 Solicits
- Full Boom Studios June 2021 Solicits Includes New Giles Series
- Full Dark Horse Comics June 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- Jupiter's Legacy & Boba Fett On Next Week's Previews Catalogue Covers
- Full FCBD Free Comic Book Day 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- IDW Full Publishing Solicits and Solicitations For June 2021
- Supergirl, Doctor Who & The Punisher – The Daily LITG 19th March 2021
LITG three years ago – Giant-Size X-Men was Woke
And we all read Twilight again.
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Godzilla Roars With First Poster Drop From Mondo
- Official: Stephanie Brown Was Robin – But Never Batgirl
- Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
- The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)
- "Godzilla vs. Kong": The Heart of the Story is About Two Young Girls
- Eric Stephenson, Publisher of Image Comics, Challenges Marvel and DC Over Coronavirus
- Long Read: An "Extinction Event" for the Comic Shop or "Too Stupid to Quit, Too Dumb to Die"?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG four years ago – Hickman was coming to X-Men
And Rick & Morty felt great
- Confirmed: Jonathan Hickman's New Marvel Comic Begins in July
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- Speculator Corner: Tomorrow's Immortal Hulk #15 Sells Out, Booms on eBay
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits for June 2019 – Thor's Sacrifice Will End the War Of The Realms
- Tomorrow's Justice League #20 Rewrites the DC Universe One More Time, and Reveals Batman's Favourite Robin
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Charlotte Fullerton, TV writer, story editor.
- David Hine, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir
- Diana Albers, comics letterer
- Steven Philip Jones, writer for Caliber Comics
- Vince Argondezzi, artist on Infinity Inc
- David Gross of Punmaster Comics
- Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer
- Lee Kohse, writer/artist on Kindergoth
- Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon
- Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.
