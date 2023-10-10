Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane watson, newlitg
Spider-Man Vs Mary Jane Watson in the Daily LITG, 10th October, 2023
The evil that Spider-Man does is now visited upon Mary Jane Watson. Because at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview
- Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview: Marvel Learns Long Term Planning
- Jonathan Hickman's Legion of Super Heroes Would Have Had a House of X
- Speculator Corner: Sinson in Tomorrow's Green Lantern #4 (Spoilers)
- Invincible: Nathan Fillion Video Makes Convincing Case for Omni-Man
- Things You Really Shouldn't Say To Damian Wayne About Talia Al Ghul
- Marvel To Make More Confusing Disney Variant Covers For 2024
- Greg Weisman & Pasquale Qualano's Demona-Focused Gargoyles Quest
- Sean Murphy Won't Return to White Knight Murphyverse For Years
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In October 2023
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Kaänga vs the King Serpent in Jungle Comics #49, up for Auction
- Speculator Corner: Sinson in Tomorrow's Green Lantern #4 (Spoilers)
- Darkwing Duck Ends, Roger Langridge & Carlo Cid Lauro's Justice Ducks
- Ben McCool Returns To Comics In 2024 With Vault – And 37 Others
- Designs for Dynamite Cruella De Vil Comic Book by Sweeney Boo
- Lilo & Stitch Gets a New Comic by Greg Pak & Giulia Giacomino in 2024
- Curryuku's Not So Shoujo Love Story. From Webtoon To Viz Media
- An Invincible Moustache in the Daily LITG, the 9th of October, 2023
LITG one year ago, Adventures Of Superman
- Superman Son of Kal-El Cancelled, Relaunched as Adventures of Superman
- The X-Men's Nightcrawler Will Be Getting Permanent Horns Like Hellboy
- All DC Comics Made Returnable Because Of DC Universe Infinite Ultra
- New X-Men Comics For Captain Britain, X-23, Rogue & Gambit In 2023
- Batman The Animated Series 4-Pack Figure Set Unveiled by McFarlane
- This Is What Shiny Xerneas Will Look Like In Pokemon GO
- Marvel Launches New Guardians In The Galaxy In 2023
- Hasbro Reveals Ironheart Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Figure
- Saturday Night Live Review: Gleeson, Googly Eyes, Willow With The Save
- When Marie Severin Redrew Jim Steranko On The Incredible Hulk Annual
- Lily Renée's Wolf-less Werewolf Hunter in Rangers Comics, at Auction
- Wonder Woman's H.G. Peter Covers Invisible Scarlet O'Neil, at Auction
- Thank FOC It's Frank Miller's Thing On Sunday, 9th October 2022
- Batman & Dark Crisis Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Harley Screws Up The DCU From Frank Tieri & Logan Faerber In March
- New X-Men Comics For Captain Britain, X-23, Rogue & Gambit In 2023
- The Beauty and Horror of Quality's Doll Man Title, Up for Auction
- Scott Snyder Signs New Deal With Amazon & ComiXology For 2023
- NYCC: Star Trek: Defiant Launches In February 2023
- Is Angela Special Edition the Spawn Comic With The Lowest Print Run?
- Nightcrawler Gets Horns in The Daily LITG, 9th of October 2022
LITG two years ago: The Lenny Henry Show
- Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
- What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
- Retailer Ejected From New York Comic Con For Refusing To Wear A Mask
- Marvel Comics Decided To Switch The Gender Of Venom
- Manifest: With NBC Pilot Not Moving Forward, Matt Long Free to Return
- A Letter From A Comic Shop Owner To Marvel About Penguin Random House
- Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Some Love Back: Nice Move, FXX
- Immortal Hulk #50 Preview: Immortal No More?
- When Scott Snyder Got In a "Bar Fight" With Dan DiDio At NYCC
- Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Creates Spider-Man/Iron Man Manga
- Brian K Vaughan Announces Return of Saga in January 2022, at NYCC
- "The Beginning After the End" Webcomic Gets Yen Press Print Edition
- Yen Press Announces Huge New Slate of Titles at New York Comic Con
- Giveaway: Free Copies Of Summoners War Legacy By Image Comics
- NYCC: Specs, New Queer Comic About Magical Glasses For Pride Month
- When Scott Snyder Got In a "Bar Fight" With Dan DiDio At NYCC
- Funko Still Terrible In The Daily LITG, 9th October 2021
LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys
- Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
- Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- The Autumn 2020 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
- Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
- The Boys Season 2 Finale Drops Early Because You Deserve Nice Things
- Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
- Evangelion Runtime Rumors Addressed by Production Company
- Batman #100 Review: Made Everything Easy Again
- The Wolverine Watchmen Are Not What You Think
- Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
- Keanu Reeves Spills The Secret Origins Of The BRZRKR Comic
- James Tynion IV On How And Why Batman Has To Change
- Scott Snyder Says Death Metal Is About Not Erasing Your Mistakes
- Alan Moore on Superheroes, Comics and Making A Million Dollar Movie
- Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman to Follow King In Black With Venom #200
- Thank FOC It's Friday – It's Time To Order Crossover #1
- How 2020 Became Image Comics' Best Year Since The Nineties
- The Department Of Truth #2 Gets 50,000 Orders
- Invincible Amazon Prime TV Show Will Cover Invincible #1 to #13
- Speculator Corner: Lumberjanes Prices Double After HBO Max News
LITG four years ago, Jonathan Hickman ended Powers Of X
- Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
- The Doom Signal Starts a Hostile Takeover in DC Comics (Hawkman, Supergirl, JLO, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and Catwoman Spoilers)
- How DC Comics' 85 Year History May Reveal Leviathan in Event Leviathan #5 – and Even Doomsday Clock (Spoilers)
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
- Damian Wayne, Definitely Vegetarian No More – and a Tease For 5G? Superman #16 (Spoilers)
- Did the House Of X Sow the Seeds of Its Undoing in Powers Of X #6 Finale? Spoilers…
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 Narrows the Odds of Kindred's Identity (Spoilers)
- "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans Trolled By Terminator Victory Screen
- Darth Vader Shows The Wrath Of The Empire In Hot Toys Preview
- The Wayne Family Get New Gravestones in Batman's Grave #1 by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch (Spoilers)
LITG five years ago, Jim Lee was talking Batpenis
And Venom was slipping extra tongue onto the collector market.
- DC Publisher Jim Lee Talks About Changing Black Label Comics In The Shadow Of The Batpenis
- The CW Releases Official First Look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman
- The Hulk Still Hasn't Gotten Over Secret Empire (Immortal Hulk #7 Preview)
- Will Your Venom #7 Come With Extra Tongue?
- Is What If? Punisher Basically the Snyder Cut of Spider-Man?
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Boom Studios VP Marketing, and former Lying In The Gutters editor, Arune Singh.
- Comics editor, Linda Grant.
- TMNT artist Michael Dialynas.
- Old Man Logan artist Ibraim Roberson.
