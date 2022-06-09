An Upper Class Constantine For The Daily LITG, 9th June 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Jenna Coleman is Constantine in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale

LITG two years ago, Swimsuit Specials

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues who still got the most attention.

LITG three years ago, Doom Vs Doom

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.

Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.

co-creator of Zenith. Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.

creator of L'il Archie. Chris Kalnick, Robotech artist

Robotech artist Tim Eldred , Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.

, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime. Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.

comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden. Tom Chu , colourist.

, colourist. Chris Gavaler. comics scholar+.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

