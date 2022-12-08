Artificial Intelligence Superhero Art- Daily LITG, 8th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG, 8th December 2022
AI/ Matty Blades

LITG: Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

  1. Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
  2. DC's Stargirl: CW18 on Season/Series Finale Confusion; Superman & Lois
  3. What If Predator Was Human? All Against All, From Image Comics Today
  4. The Impact Of Judgment Day On The Marvel Universe In Immortal X-Men
  5. Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (XSpoilers)
  6. Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future 
  7. Marvel Tribute For Stan Lee's 100th Birthday In Today's Comics
  8. When No One Turns Up To Neil Gaiman Or Stephen King's Book Signing
  9. Mister Sinister Does His Own House Of X And It's Hilarious (XSpoilers)
  10. Hasbro Announces Two New X-Men #275 3-Pack Marvel Legends Sets

LITG one year ago, George Pérez Speaks

George Pérez Speaks, in the Daily LITG, 8th December 2021
George Pérez Speaks, in the Daily LITG, 8th December 2021
  1. George Pérez Tells Us He Has Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer
  2. Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
  3. Our Best Destiny Of X Guesses Since Last Night
  4. It's Not Just You: Team GO Rocket Battles Are Broken in Pokémon GO
  5. Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Rancor Crushed Once Again
  6. "Magic, X-Files and Lesbians" – Not Leah Williams' New X-Men Comic
  7. Is That All We Get Of Abyss in Batman #118? (Spoilers)
  8. Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced – Destiny Of X Titles
  9. Russell Dauterman Reveals His Destiny Of X Storm Designs
  10. New Origins For Solomon Grundy And Gotham in Arkham City (Spoilers)
  11. Two Thousand Archie Comics Collection Stolen In Philadelphia
  12. GI Joe: A Real American Hero #288 Preview: Enjoy While it Lasts
  13. $30,000 Creators for Creators Grant Open for 5th Year of Submissions
  14. Marvel Unlimited Is Down Due To Amazon Web Services Outages
  15. Lex Luthor Is A Billionaire Again – And He's Everywhere (Spoilers)
  16. Tom Taylor Names Polar Bear After Gail Simone In Superman Annual
  17. Yasuki Tanaka's Summertime Rendering to be Published by Udon in 2022
  18. DC Comics Would Like To Remind You Tini Howard Is On Catwoman
  19. Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Daily LITG, 7th December 2021

LITG two years ago, a Hatred of Hal Jordan

A Hatred Of Hal Jordan - The Daily LITG, 8th December 2020
A Hatred Of Hal Jordan – The Daily LITG, 8th December 2020

And he's not green with envy.

  1. The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
  2. Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
  3. Marvel's Alien #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca
  4. Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
  5. Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
  6. NXT Takeover Wargames Results – North American Championship Match
  7. Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)
  8. Here's The Radio Times Listing For Doctor Who On New Year's Day
  9. Let's Look At Mattel's Hollywood Hogan & Fiend Ultimate WWE Figures
  10. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
  11. Image Comics To Publish Karmen #1 by Guillem March – in March
  12. What Is Solid Blood #17 – A Mystery Comic In Stores Next Week?
  13. All Of DC Comics' Announced – Or Semi-Announced – For March 2021
  14. Jonathan Hickman On X-Corp, Moira and the Hellfire Gala – Marvel MIA?
  15. Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Have A New DC Comic Together Again
  16. Guillem March Has a New Image Comic – And Batman Comic – Coming Out
  17. Emily Brooks Millar Launches Her Own Comic, The Couch Ate My Brother

LITG three years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed them.

  1. Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
  2. Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
  3. Jeremy Whitley, On Not Being Allowed To Write Gay Characters Kissing in Comics
  4. "Stargirl": Spring 2020, A New Generation of Superheroes Arrives [Teaser]
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
  7. LONG READ: James Tynion IV's Batman #86 to Solve Gotham's Crime Through Architecture (Spoilers)
  8. Doctor Who Clip With Stephen Fry Just Aired On Graham Norton (Spoilers)
  9. "Ip Man 4: The Finale" Trailer Teases The End of the Donnie Yen Martial Arts Saga
  10. Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)

LITG four years ago… we weren't getting Doctor Who

And DC was changing the look of Young Justice.

  1. No Doctor Who Series 12 in 2019
  2. DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
  3. 'Dune' Updates: Chani Casting Rumors, Roger Deakins Exits
  4. Is Hawkeye Now Ronin in Avengers: Endgame?
  5. From Dungeon Making to LEGO Playing: A Chat With Matthew Mercer

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Image Comics founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen.
  • John Mundt creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey.
  • Former Wildstorm/DC Comics editor Jonathan Peterson.
  • Tanya Horie, comics colourist for DC Comics.

