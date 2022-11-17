Double The Illuminati in The Daily LITG, 17th of November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm fifty in four days, folks. How did that happen?

LITG: Double The Illuminati

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys

LITG three years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.

LITG four years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig

And it was all because of social media.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.

creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator. Artist and colourist José Villarrubia

Marco Lopez , writer on Massively Effective,

, writer on Massively Effective, Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan

Jeff Brennan , artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.

, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare. Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: illuminati, marvel, newlitg