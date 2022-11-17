Double The Illuminati in The Daily LITG, 17th of November 2022

Blade: Vampire Nation #1Marvel Reveals a New illuminati In Captain America & Winter Soldier

LITG: Double The Illuminati

  1. Marvel Reveals a New Illuminati In Captain America & Winter Soldier
  2. McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
  3. Immortal Hulk Complete Omnibus & Other Marvel Big Books For 2023
  4. Constantine Director Has One Mandatory Change for the Sequel Film
  5. The Walking Dead Series Finale Images; "Big Twist" to Spinoffs? 
  6. Immortal X-Men Using The Past To Divine The Future (XSpoilers)
  7. Superman &  Lois: Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU Comments A Bad Sign?
  8. I Am Iron Man, from Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande in 2023
  9. Blade's Vampire Nation Is In Need Of Immigrants In The Marvel Universe 
  10. The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Proves He Put in the Luke Skywalker Work

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO

Unreleased Post Malone V, Katy Perry V, J. Balvin V cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
LITG Credit: Pokémon TCG
  1. Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards
  2. DC Comics Makes A Much Bigger Change To Their New Superman Today…
  3. Marvel's What If…? Returns In March 2022
  4. Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut
  5. Supergirl's Testicles Explode On TikTok
  6. John Byrne Creates Wolverine Origin Comic As He Would Have Told It
  7. Pokémon GO BDSP Celebration Event Part One Begins Tomorrow
  8. Tonight Is Turtwig Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021
  9. M.O.D.O.K. Dazzles in Stunning Metal Bodysuit on X-Men #8 Cover
  10. Do Batman #117 & Nightwing #86 Reveal Who Anti-Oracle Is? (Spoilers)
  11. Bobby Digital & The Pit of Snakes: Z2 Announces RZA's First Comic
  12. X Lives Of Wolverine: Check Out The New Variant Covers From Marvel
  13. Strange: Marvel Teases New Sorceror Supreme to Get Series in March
  14. M.O.D.O.K. Dazzles in Stunning Metal Bodysuit on X-Men #8 Cover
  15. ABLAZE Publishing Zerocalcare's Graphic Novels ahead of Netflix Series
  16. Stephen Green Joins Three Worlds Three Moons Substack Comics
  17. Frank Miller's Black Widow Original Art – Daredevil #187 At Auction
  18. Stan Lee & Jack Kirby's First Radio-Active Man Page, $100,000 So Far
  19. Scholastic Buys Fahmida Azim's Graphic Novel Mega Megha At Auction
  20. Dave Cockrum's First X-Men TPB Painted Cover Artwork Up For Sale
  21. Poison Ivy Gets A Redefined Origin And A New Future Today (Spoilers)
  22. What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws? Daily LITG 16th of November 2021

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys

Pokémon GO & The Boys - The Daily LITG, 17th November 2020
Pokémon GO & The Boys – The Daily LITG, 17th November 2020

  1. Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
  2. The Boys: Eric Kripke Isn't Sure Trump Supporters Understand Series
  3. Who Will Be The Surprise Raid Boss For Late November In Pokémon GO?
  4. My Hero Academia Gets Heroic In New Wave of Funko Pops
  5. New Pokémon GO Event Brings Shiny Slowpoke & Return Of Shiny Meltan
  6. Diamond Select Toys Boba Fett Figure Is Hitting Stores Now
  7. Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers Last Week
  8. All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The Daily LITG, 15th November 2020
  9. DC Comics Recalls Blackest Night Brightest Day Boxset Over Fake Glues
  10. Fear the Walking Dead, TWD World Beyond: CRM Clues, Theories Update
  11. Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther Returns, Off Missing In Action List
  12. Wolverine Beats Death Metal In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. The Seven Secrets #3 Secret Variant So Secret Almost No One Saw It
  14. Byte-Sized #1 FOCs Today – And Everything Else From Cullen Bunn?
  15. Did Rorschach Create A Character Like The Question? (Spoilers)
  16. The Complete Grandville L'Intégrale From Bryan Talbot In 2021
  17. Vixen Return Confirmed by DC Comics For Truth & Justice In 2021
  18. Forbidden Planet International Also Has A Lockdown Click & Collect

LITG three years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.

  1. DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
  2. DC Comics Not Reprinting Superman #17 Despite Secret Identity-Revealing Sellout
  3. "The Masked Singer" Week #6 Delivers Mind-Blowing Unmasking [Review]
  4. Does Lois Lane #8 Solicitation Support the 'Cuck Kent' Theory?
  5. "Doctor Who": With "Children in Need", It's The Doctor to the Rescue!
  6. "Stranger Things" Season 4 "Video Store Fridays" : "Starship Troopers", "Assassin's Creed", & More
  7. Batwoman Meets Supergirl For the First Time! Plus Solicitation Issues, DC Giants in Walmart for November
  8. "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" – The CW Releases Preview Images
  9. David F. Walker, John Timms Join Young Justice Creative Team in February
  10. Superman and Batman Launch a New Surveillance Status Quo in February

LITG four years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig

And it was all because of social media.

  1. Marvel Cancels All Of Star Wars: Shadow Of Vader by Chuck Wendig
  2. The New 'Superboy Prime' Look For Jonathan Kent?
  3. Johnny Depp Continues to Shatter the Magic of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  4. Was Detective Comics Before Batman Cancelled Over Racial Concerns?
  5. Stan Lee Tribute to Run on Marvel Comics Covers in December and January

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.
  • Artist and colourist José Villarrubia
  • Marco Lopez, writer on Massively Effective,
  • Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan
  • Jeff Brennan, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.
  • Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank

