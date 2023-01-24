Live From London Toy Fair in The Daily LITG, 24th January 2023
An LITG run around the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as a look at what's coming up, and writing today from London's Toy Fair. Now with added Todd McFarlane.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here.
I'm at London Toy Fair today for its press day. I wonder what I will come across on my travels?
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
- A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
- Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Gets Five Scratch-Off Variant Covers
- Dawn Of DC Plans for Steel- The Family of John Henry Irons (Spoilers)
- Sweep, Hot Character Find Of 2023 in Justice Society Of America #2
- Succession Season 4: Skarsgard, Braun Offer 1-Word Description Teases
- M&Ms Folds Under Pressure, Puts Spokescandies on "Indefinite Pause"
- Doctor Who: RTD Reaffirms Christmas Special; Calls Out Graham Norton
- The Three-Body Problem Episode 6 Watered Down by Censorship: Review
- It Isn't Easy Being Green for Beast Boy & Martian Manhunter (Spoilers)
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- The Return of Ric Flair to Scout Comics in April 2023 Solicits
- X-Men Debut Reprinted & Signed By Stan Lee At Heritage Auctions
- A Serbian Comic Book – Soko #1 in Sumerian April 2023 Solicits
- Larry Hama, Recovering From Hand Surgery, Again
- Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023– And It's X-O Manowar #2
- Expanding On The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 23rd January 2023
LITG one year ago, Something Supernatural Something
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- Jared Padalecki to Supernatural Fans' Podcast Pushback: "Stand Down"
- Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1 Preview: Working for The Hood
- Rick and Morty Mocks Us with Season 4 Mystery We Need Solved Badly
- Hasbro Showcases Upcoming Marvel Legends 2022 Iron Spider Figure
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- Jim Lee Honours George Pérez At DC Comics HQ In Burbank
- DC Cancels Orders, Reschedules Omnibuses & Green Lantern Alliance OGN
- The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y
- GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals
- Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics By Rodman Comics
- Webtoon, Tapas: Are Korean Comics Obsessed with Revenge?
- Saturday Morning GI Joe Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 23rd January 2022
- Amazing Spider-Man #86 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Coming of the Silver Surfer and Galactus up for Auction
- Corollary & Buzzard And Bone in Source Point Press April 2022 Solicits
- Speed Meets Mortal Engines in 78MPH #1 – Red 5 April 2022 Solicits
- Nyobi Gets Her Origins In Antarctic Press April 2022 Solicits
- Behemoth Comics Launch Vermillion #0 By Bräo In April 2022 Solicits
- Supernatural Something Or Other in The Daily LITG 23rd January 2022
LITG two years ago, Flash, Funko, Leia and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
- The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
- Funko Unveils Marvel Infinity Warps Pop Vinyls at Funko Fair
- Saved by the Bell: Mario Lopez Supports Dustin Diamond's Cancer Fight
- Funko Sadly Disappoints With Marvel Funko Fair Announcements
- Don't Miss Out: Get a Meteor Mash Metagross in Pokémon GO
- Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2021
- Kevin Maguire Justice League Cover Rejected By DC Is Up For Auction
- Our Second Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Star Wars, Krystina Arielle & Why White Whine Really Doesn't Age Well
- Richard Meyer Donates Leftover Legal Cash To Charity, Including BINC
- Alex Assan Sells Graphic Novel Sunhead To Harper Alley
- Freakshow Knight, Duplicant & Chess in Second Sight April Solicits
- Brian K Vaughan Won Alan Moore Gen 13 Auction – And Is Giving It Away
- How The Original Art From Web Of Spider-Man #15 Changed For Print
- Arsenal Football Club Graphic Novel in Titan April 2021 Solicitations
LITG three years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming
And Hulu had something new.
- Marvel Studios Greenlights 2 Unannounced TV Series [SCOOP]
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- Marvel Will Ship 15 X-Men Comics in April, But None of Them Twice
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- BOOM! to Cancel Power Rangers Comic in April
- "Modern Family" S11 "Dead on A Rival" [Preview]: Old Names, New Opps
- How Wonder Woman #750 Kicks Off The New DC Timeline With President Roosevelt and Bombshells Spoilers
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
- Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals: Funko Vinyl Soda Figure Line
- Mindless Speculation: Did Metal 2: Death Metal Begin In Yesterday's Wonder Woman #750?
LITG four years ago, DC liquidated Action Comics #1000
And Supergirl made an impression.
- DC Comics Liquidates Action Comics #1000 to Retailers
- 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Does Her Best Tommy Wiseau 'The Room' Impression
- ComiXology Bestseller List, 23rd February 2019 – Umbrella Academy Outsells X-Men
- Meet the Justice Society Of America in Doomsday Clock #10
- Can Nazi Captain America Buy a Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steve Geppi, CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors
- Ben Morse, former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard
- Tony Zallocco, publisher of Terrific Comics.
- William Binderup, manager of Elite Comics, Kansas.
- Jason Moser, creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium.
- Roger Robinson, comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web.
- Rafael Nieves, comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues.
- Daniel Maia, artist on X.
