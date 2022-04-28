More Peter Parker Plans In The Daily LITG, 28th April 2022

Marvel Comics

LITG: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Big Plans For Peter Parker? More Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
  2. As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
  3. CinemaCon 2022: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog
  4. Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
  5. What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
  6. Xander Harris, Now A Queer Young Man In Boom's Vampire Slayer Comics
  7. Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past Story in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2022
  8. Beadle & Grimm's Reveals D&D Spelljammer Special Editions
  9. McFarlane Toys Reveals Red Lantern Atrocitus Build-A-Figure
  10. Sabretooth, Nature Girl & Deadpool's Case Against Krakoa (Spoilers)

LITG one year ago, Introducing The United

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
Brian Bendis Introduces The United – The Daily LITG, 28th April 2021
  1. DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
  2. Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman
  3. WandaVision Pulled Off What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Couldn't
  4. So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
  6. Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
  7. Paramount+ Posts Star Trek: Discovery New Federation Ships Concept Art
  8. DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
  9. Invincible Has Sold Over 100,000 Graphic Novels in 2021 Already
  10. Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops
  11. DC Universe Infinite Unveils Plans for AAPI Heritage Month
  12. PrintWatch: Stray Dogs & George C Romero's The Rise Get Second Prints
  13. Luciano Vecchio Debuts New Marvel LGBTQ+ Character On Variant Cover
  14. Why Do People Collect Comics? Comic Store In Your Future
  15. How Bolt Got Her Name In Teen Titans Academy #2 (Spoilers)
  16. Lovesickness: Is Junji Ito's Classic Horror Manga Really a Comedy?
  17. Brother Power The Geek Can't Get James Gunn To Answer His Tweets
  18. Huntress Tells You Not To Use Your Keys For Self-Defense
  19. Invincible Has Sold Over 100,000 Graphic Novels in 2021 Already
  20. We Meet Vol For The First Time In The Next Batman: Second Son
  21. Something Is Making A Killing on eBay
  22. Illinois Comic Shop Still Doing Free Comic Book Day On 1st of May
  23. Which Will Sell More Copies? Dogmatix Or Dog-Man?
  24. Just Call Him Nightwang – The Daily LITG, 27th April 2021

LITG two years ago, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Bill Sienkiewicz

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Star Trek Discovery, Stranger Things and Bill Sienkiewicz' bottom.

  1. Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
  2. Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
  3. Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
  4. DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
  5. SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
  6. Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
  7. Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. The Patriarchy Cost Britt Baker a Developmental Deal with WWE
  10. Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades

LITG three years ago, Avengers Endgame,

All Bleeding Cool readers wanted to read about was the future of their favourite Marvel Movie characters the weekend that Avengers Endgame came out. Who knew that one year later we'd be living in that world?

  1. Captain America Comic Rockets In Value Over Avengers: Endgame (Spoilers)
  2. Were the Actions of the Avengers in Endgame Worse Than Those Of Thanos? (Major Spoilers)
  3. Avengers: Endgame is Going to Make Actor's Agents and Studio Executives Lives a Lot Harder (Spoilers)
  4. Thor Comic Rockets In Value Over Avengers: Endgame (Spoilers)
  5. The Future Of Iron Man After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  6. The Future Of Thor After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  7. The Future Of Spider-Man After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  8. The Future of Captain America After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  9. Any Future For Loki After Avengers: Endgame? (Major Spoilers)
  10. 'The Rookie': After Great Season 1, Why Won't ABC #RenewTheRookie?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Co-creator of Squirrel GirlWill Murray
  • Jeff Jensen, writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans.
  • Creator of Lethargic LadGreg Hyland
  • Zeb Wells, writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire
  • Comics journalist Hilton Collins
  • Ed Dukeshire, letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press
  • Former retailer, Lee Hester
  • Josh Adams, comic book artist

