Mystique, Mutants And More in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and over the last four years as well. And a speciall birthday shout out to Todd McFarlane!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Mystique – Death And A Fate Worse Than That (Avengers/X-Men Spoilers)
- A Brand New Look For Professor Xavier in Bishop: War College #2
- Red Dwarf: Danny "Cat" John-Jules Posts Instagram Pic Signaling Return
- Swipe File: That Captain America Image By Rob Liefeld
- Chip Zdarsky & Tom King Owe Their Comics Careers To James Gunn
- Beast Vs Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #2 & Wolverine #41 Spoilers
- John Stewart, An Architect As Well As Marine, in the Dawn Of DC
- Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile
- Chip Zdarsky on Batman #900 and Dawn Of DC
- The Rookie Season 5: Eric Winter Teases "New Look" for Next Episode
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Turning Teen Titans Into The Justice League & Jon Kent in Injustice
- Doug Wagner & Doug Dabbs Launch New Image Series, Klik Klik Boom
- Tini Howard on Catwoman, Harley Quinn and High-Fiving Jack Kirby
- 20 Mark Millar Netflix Comics Crossover In Big Game With Pepe Larraz
- A Brian Bolland & Dave Gibbons Memoir Gallery at Comica Last Night
LITG one year ago, Teen Justice
- DC Announces New Teen Justice Comic Book Series – Did You Buy In?
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
- Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
- Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022
- Tonight Is Growlithe Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
- Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test
- DC Comics Grifter Arrives on the Scene with McFarlane Toys
- A New Psycho-Pirate For DC Comics? (Detective Comics #1057 Spoilers)
- Wally West Flash Enters the Speed Force With McFarlane Toys
- Tyler Crook Brings The Lonesome Hunters to Dark Horse in June
- Orcs! Returns – New Series by Christine Larsen Coming in June
- Marvel Announces Pride Month Variants by Luciano Vecchio & Betsy Cola
- Gabriel Hernández Walta to Draw New Hellboy and the BPRD One-Shot
- Do a Powerbomb: Daniel Warren Johnson Makes a Wrestling Comic
- Superman Battles Brainiac For The First Time, On Auction Today
- Andrew Wheeler & Ira Madison III Make Marvel Debut For Pride Month
- Ms Marvel #5 Second Print Embiggens On eBay After Trailer Drops
- Galaxy: The Prettiest Star Joins Free Comic Book Day Ahead Of Pride
- Kamala Khan Debuts As Ms. Marvel, On Auction At ComicConnect
- DC Comics Collect Robin: Tim Drake & Bernard Dowd's Stories Together
- Nicole Maines To Introduce DC Comics' Annual Pride 2022 Anthology
- DC Comics To Publish Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 In June
- G Willow Wilson & Marcio Takara Launch New Poison Ivy Series For 2022
- Kraven The Hunter Is Hot, On Auction At ComicConnect
- Sabrina Cotugno Auctions Glass Scientists Webcomic For Six Figures
- Just the "No. 1" from First Superman in Action Comics #1 at Auction
- The Power Of Frank Cho Compels You In The Daily LITG 15th March 2022
- Gus Gordon's Debut Graphic Novel, Into The Bewilderness For 2024
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling
And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
- Today Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
- DC Comics' Teen Titans Call Harry Potter "Problematic"?
- Pepe Le Pew Sees Emma Lupacchino's Starfire #6 Sell For $55
- Crystal Frasier, Al Ewing, Lan Medina Launch Gamma Flight From Marvel
- Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
- Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
- Black Adam, Adam, Shazadam? Justice League #59 Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- New Archie One-Shot Shows Us Where Archie's Stimulus Check is Going
- Chip Zdarsky, Phil Hester Replace Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw – Crossover
- Black Hammer: Reborn Coming From Dark Horse Comics This June
- Blondie Celebrates 2020 with The Year to Stay in Bed Collection
- Dav Pilkey, World's Best-Selling Comic Creator, Teaches Kids Comics
- Dark Horse To Publish Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
- 40 Years of Superhero Trading Cards Spotlighted at Heritage
- She-Ra Meets Dog Man in Barb, The Last Berzerker Graphic Novel
- Dark Horse To Publish Feminist Mafia Graphic Novel, Mafiosa
- The Late Gary McClendon's Chessmasters Gets TV Deal For Tygen Network
- Dennis the Menace Original Strip Looking for a Mr. Wilson to Bother
- How To Read Comics The Marvel Way, Off The Missing In Action MIA List
- Steven Barnes, Charles Johnson and Bryan Moss' Eight-Fold Path OGN
- Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Ram V's Something Is Killing The Children
- Stargate, Law & Order, Captain Marvel – the Daily LITG 15th March 2021
LITG three years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia
And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
- Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
- "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
- "Star Trek" United Space Ships Come to Life with Eaglemoss
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
- "Supernatural" Season 15 "Galaxy Brain": Sam Has Concerns [PREVIEW]
- Lovecraft For Everybody With Cthulhu Is Hard to Spell: The Terrible Twos
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG four years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.
- The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
- DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now
- James Gunn Reinstated as Director of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney
- DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
- Peter David and Dale Keown Return to Incredible Hulk
Birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.
- Steve Lafler, creator of Bughouse comics.
- Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.
- Ruth Fletcher Gage, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora
- Comic shop owner Sal Fichera
- Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land
