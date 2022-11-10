Night Court Returns In Two Months in The Daily LITG 10th November 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Night Court Returns In Two Months
- Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
- Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse
- New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
- Carlos Pacheco Has Died, Aged 60, Mayor Announces Official Mourning
- For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
- The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 "Enhanced" 2022 Turkey Day Marathon Info
- Dark Web Begins In Venom, With Its Roots In New Mutants (XSpoilers)
- Kelly Sue DeConnick and Bill Sienkiewicz take Parisian White to AMC
- Marvel Teases The Twilight Court for Timeless 2022 #1
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Leeanne M. Krecic Pulls Let's Play Season 4 From Webtoon
- Marvel Teases Kang Becoming Immortus In Timeless 2022 #1
- Marvel Teases Kang's Arch-Rival Myrddin For Timeless 2022 #1
- Aaron Reynolds' Uncensored Effin Birds For Thought Bubble
- Marvel Teases Kang's Missing Moment For Timeless 2022
- Hellfire to Nazferatu, from Rogue Comics Ireland at Thought Bubble
- Alison Sampson Designs Thought Bubble For 2022
- Charles Schulz Entrusts Tom Everhart With Peanuts' Snoopy
- Don't Avert Your Eyes Launches Black Mask Special Projects Imprint
- Marvel Has An Official Twitter Blue Tick, DC Comics Does Not
- Marvel's First Moon Knight From 1,000,000 BC (Spoilers)
- X-Men's Judgment Day Omega #1 Reminds Us Comics Is The Best Artform
- What Terrible Thing Did Reed Richards Do??? (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- Minimum CW Going Forward In The Daily LITG, 9th November 2022
- Martin Simpson's Nord Sees A Viking King Vs Loki And Death
- Ian Kennedy & Emma Vieceli in Coming Home, Previewed At Thought Bubble
- Paul Tonner Brings His King O' The Cats To Harrogate This Weekend
LITG one year ago, Black Lightning Strikes
- The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
- Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan & Bill Maher: Just Old Men Yelling at Clouds
- 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
- Ra's Al Ghul Returns To DC Comics in 2022 For The Shadow War
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Is Here, Teasing Green Goblin Return
- Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Targeted By Ransomware Attack
- JLQ First Look In The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2021
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Comic Store In Your Future: Receiving Comics Games and More is Crazy
- Diamond Comics Switches To Emergency Website, Reports Delays
- Comic Book Bags Triple In Value On eBay – Worth Collecting Instead?
- Balmain Creates Graphic Novel With David Mack, Bengal, Colleen Doran
- A World Without Batman – Or Scott Snyder – Crossover #9 (Spoilers)
- Bone Orchard: Mythos To Be A Shared Horror Comics Universe
LITG one year ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
- Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
- Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
- AEW Full Gear Results – Who Quit, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?
- Saturday Night Live Succeeds Because Kate McKinnon is SNL's MVP
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Insight Editions Collect 45 Years Of Wolverine Art In Hardcover
- Why Can't Goblins Be Heroes? Eric Grissom and Will Perkins Fix That
- Obscure Comics: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs
- Queer ESports Graphic Novel, Renegade Rule, Gets Scheduled For 2021
- Catwoman: Soulstealer, Indestructibles Delayed By DC Till August 2021
- Krypto The Superdog Returns To DC Comics Kids Line
- Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
Three years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped
And there were more Cobblepots about.
- DC Comics Cancels Scalped Book Four – and Probably Five Too
- Was That Dr Manhattan in Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern #1?
- DC Comics is Adding Robin #0 to the Batman Prodigal Collection Now
- 'Rogue One' Prequel Starring Diego Luna Coming to Disney+ Bob Iger Says
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Darick Robertson, co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan
- Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.
- Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf
- Mort Todd, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.
- Jack Herman, artist on Elementals and Robotech.
- Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes
- EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger
- Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.