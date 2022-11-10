Night Court Returns In Two Months in The Daily LITG 10th November 2022

LITG: Night Court Returns In Two Months

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Black Lightning Strikes

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Three years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Darick Robertson , co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan

Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.

Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf

Mort Todd, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.

Jack Herman, artist on Elementals and Robotech.

Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes

EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing

