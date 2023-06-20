Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jack kirby, newlitg

Remembering Jack Kirby in The Daily LITG, the 20th of June, 2023

Jillian Kirby posted Neal Kirby's comments about Jack Kirby's portrayal in the Stan Lee doc, read more than anything else on Bleeding Cool.

Jillian Kirby posted Neal Kirby's comments about Jack Kirby's portrayal in the Stan Lee documentary still being read more than anything else on Bleeding Cool. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Jack Kirby is back.

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

LITG two years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series

LITG three years ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

LITG four years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.

writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77. Tyler Kirkham , artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2

, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2 Jamie Boardman , former Marketing Director at Titan Comics

, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.

writer on Holmes Inc. Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.

artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents. Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Buckley , President of Marvel Entertainment

, President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Fraga , artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.

, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show. Andy Liegl , Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment

, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment David Accampo , writer of Lost Angels

, writer of Lost Angels Gabe Fieramosco , comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment

, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!