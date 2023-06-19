Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jack kirby, newlitg
The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023
Jillian Kirby posted Neal Kirby's comments about Jack Kirby's portrayal in the Stan Lee documentary. And more from yesterday's Bleeding Cool.
The ten most popular stories yesterday, Jack Kirby is back.
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner
- Transformers & GI Joe Reboot For Image Comics, Detailed
- Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe
- Confirmed: Larry Hama Continues GI Joe With #301 From Image Comics
- Luchasaurus Wins TNT Championship on AEW Collision in Shot at WWE
- South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival
- The Flash: See What Happens When You Disrespect The Arrowverse?
- AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE
LITG one year ago, Mulder Talks About Scully
LITG three years ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis
Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.
LITG four years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
- Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
- Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
- David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
- Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
- Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
