The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023

Jillian Kirby posted Neal Kirby's comments about Jack Kirby's portrayal in the Stan Lee documentary. And more from yesterday's Bleeding Cool.

Jillian Kirby posted Neal Kirby's comments about Jack Kirby's portrayal in the Stan Lee documentary. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Jack Kirby is back.

Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time.

