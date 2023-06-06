Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batcave, Batman, litg
The Batcave Gets a Batcave in the Daily LITG, 6th of June 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the last four years as well, with comic book creator birthdays and a couple of Batcaves.
Welcome to the Daily LITG.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave? (Batman #136 Spoilers)
- Tying Up Business Before The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret (Batman #136 Preview)
- DC Comics To Start Using Legacy Numberings On Long-Running Comics
- NECA Embraces the Way of the Turtle with New TMNT Releases
- Peacemaker Has A Helmet Beyond Anything James Gunn Conceived
- Firings, Quittings and Valnet Fallout at Comic Book Resources
- Major First Appearance In Michael B. Jordan's Creed Comic
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Does Know Jack; That Jack/Roscoe Motel Scene
- Kelly Thompson & Leonardo Romero Relaunch Birds Of Prey From DC
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Kelly Leigh Miller Sells Rights To Four Cloud Puppy Graphic Novels
- Meredith Gran's Octopus Pie Gets Odd-Shaped Box Set From Image Comics
- Kitty Sweet Tooth's Abby Denson & Utomaru on My Tokyo Summer OGN
LITG one year ago, Nihilego in Pokémon GO
- Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Day Two
- 41 Marvel Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2022
- Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In June 2022
- The Queen Performs Comedy Skit With Paddington For Platinum Jubilee
- DC Takes Top Three In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Power Rangers Won't Die with Dignity in Mighty Morphin #20 Preview
- Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics by Rodman Comics
- Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure
- How Flashpoint Beyond Ties In With Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
- Death Talks About Life – The Most Collectable AIDS Pamphlet Ever?
- When Vampirella Went Full Colour For The First Time In 1992
- Vault Comics' Wonderbound To Publish Lone by Angie Hewitt
- Death Comes For The Toymaker Comes To Scout Comics
LITG two years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel
- Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List
- Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update
- Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's Inferno From Marvel Comics
- GI Joe Classified Live Stream Reveals: Timber, BBQ, Exclusive Reissues
- Psych 3 Star James Roday Rodriguez Is More Than Ready to Twist This
- Pokémon GO Addresses Unavailability Of Mime Jr. & Deerling
- Is The Gible Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Promos Revealed
- Marvel Comics Promises To Kill Off Doctor Strange In September
- Joe Simon's Captain America & Dick Tracy Original Artwork At Auction
- The Joker/Jim Gordon Relationship To Get Weirder (Joker Spoilers)
- The Tiniest Sketches of Moebius Go For Big Money At Auction
- Kat Yao, Tiffany Mau, Maureen Kang's New Graphic Novel Milk Tea Magic
- Joshua Ulrich Sells Graphic Novel, Terrifying Tales Of Vivian Vance
- Sarah Mai Sells YA Graphic Novel Freshman Year to Little, Brown
LITG three years ago, a gathering of tribes
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, while everyone instead got excited about Masticore, Doctor Who tweetalongs and Walking Dead messages. Here's the eleven top stories of the day.
- Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 News & Reveals Continue
- Doctor Who Lockdown Canceled: "Doesn't Seem Appropriate at This Time"
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Spider-Man and RoboCop Get SDCC Exclusives Next From Diamond
- DC Comics Quits Diamond For Good, For UCS/Lunar – What About UK?
- Dennis Barger and Brian Hibbs Agree Over DC Quitting Diamond
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Marvel Comics Collections Reveal Details Of What Would Have Been
- Stagnant DC Sales, Diamond Plans and What Happens Next – The Gossip
- DC Comics Q&A On Quitting Diamond After 25 Years Exclusivity
LITG, four years ago
A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…
- 'The Orville' Season X "Oh, Captains! My Captains" Goes Bold [OPINION]
- The Return of Blade From Marvel in 2019 – Third Time Lucky? #BringBackBlade
- Today's Uncanny X-Men #19 Kills the Eighth Mutant Ever Invented (Spoilers)
- After Twenty-Six Years, DC Comics Rumoured to Close Vertigo
- The Biggest, Baddest Spoilers for Tomorrow's Walking Dead #192
- Is This Superman's Biggest Punch Ever? Justice League #25 Spoilers…
- Today, We Welcome a New Member of the Justice League (#25 Spoilers)
- There Will Never Be A Superman – DC Comics Runs Prelude to Syfy's Krypton Season 2
- Those DC Vertigo Comics Shuttering Rumors, the Day After
- Vampire Xander Harris Foretells the Future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (#5 Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nick Pitarra, artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan
- Arlen Schumer, comic book historian
- Charles Brownstein, director of the CBLDF
- Max Bertolini, artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never.
- Tyrone Tony Reed Jr, author of With Great Power.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
