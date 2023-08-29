Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Justice League, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Diane Nelson, joss whedon, justice league, newlitg, zack snyder

The Frankenstein Justice League in The Daily LITG, 29th August, 2023

Diane Nelson's take on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League blew up yesterday on Bleeding Cool... check it all out.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jason Latour , co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.

, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen. Jason Pearson , creator of Body Bags

, creator of Body Bags Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.

editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. Bradley Bradley , grader at CGC.

, grader at CGC. David Messina , artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…

, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom… Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

