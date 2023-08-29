Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Justice League, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Diane Nelson, joss whedon, justice league, newlitg, zack snyder
The Frankenstein Justice League in The Daily LITG, 29th August, 2023
Diane Nelson's take on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League blew up yesterday on Bleeding Cool... check it all out.
Diane Nelson's take on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League blew up yesterday. But no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League
- DC Comics President Thought Joss Whedon's Justice League Was Terrible
- The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
- Rick and Morty Takes On Justin Roiland Issue & More Season 7 Notes
- Saraya Becomes AEW Women's Champion at All In, Stabbing WWE in Back
- Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird
- Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Pratchett/Season 3 Plans; "Fanfic" Slight
- Tom King Wants Wonder Woman To Get Her Own Dark Knight Returns
- The Lost, And Regained, Powers of Hal Jordan Green Lantern (Spoilers)
- Babylon 5: J Michael Straczynski on "Joyful Noise" of "The Road Home"
- Matt Wagner On The Return Of Grendel In 2024
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- The Spider-Man Movie Deal With Marvel "Kept The Lights On" At Sony
- When Avi Arad Stole Kevin Feige From The X-Men Movies For the MCU
- The Men Who Sold Marvel And The Disney Men Who Bought It
- Lesbian Experience Gets New Chapter- Seven Seas November Solicits 2023
- The Comics Industry Suffers Without A Proper Sales Chart
- Refrainbow's Boyfriends in Webtoon Unscrolled November 2023 Solicits
- Yuu Minaduki's Love Nest 2nd Generation in Viz November 2023 Soliicts
- Winnie the Pooh Demon Hunter in Antarctic Press November 2023 Solicits
- Commander Ultra Magnus in The Daily LITG, 28th of August, 2023
LITG one year ago, When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
- Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
- Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
- Love Is Blind: After The Altar S02 Teases Relationship Aftermaths
- Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics in Daily LITG, 28th August 2022
- Jameela Jamil Shares Look at "Slightly Lower" She-Hulk/Titania Punch
- She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?
- Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
- How The Death Of Orpheus In Sandman #49 Led To Dream's Demise
- Comic Store In Your Future: Were Comics From The Past Better?
- Matt Baker Covers Quality's Bride Romances #7, Up for Auction
- Lady Satan and the Origin of K-9 in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Dark Crisis Third Prints, Riddler & Frank Miller's Seconds
- Tori Amos Thanks FOC It's Sunday, The 28th of August
- Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
- Al Ewing & Kasie Nie's Wasp #1 In Time For Quantumania
- Ethan M. Aldridge's Gets A New Graphic Novel, The Lady's Favor
- Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics in Daily LITG, 28th August 2022
LITG two years ago, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
- World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- Gotham Gossip For The Fear State Ahead (Spoilers)
- Gun Honey Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 28th of August
- DC Comics To Publish Grant Morrison's Absolute Multiversity
- The Show Review: Alan Moore's First Film Far Funnier Than You Expect
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Mew-Themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #3: Elite Trainer Box
- Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
- Hercules vs Thor in Journey into Mystery Annual #1, Up for Auction
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Gets TMNT Hardcover
- Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter Sell Scholastic Two New OGNs
- World Of Warcraft's Future in The Daily LITG, 28th of August 2021
LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Charizard X Counters In Pokémon GO
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Blastoise Counters In Pokémon GO
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
- Michael Davis Has A Message For The New Milestone Comics Relaunch
- Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
- Three Pages From The Three Jokers #2 – What Will The Shock Scene Be?
- Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns
- Non-Stop Spider-Man Rescheduled For January, Marvel MIA List Updated
- Alessandro Vitti Replaced By Ron Garney on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
- Every Appearance Of Gaggy, As Seen In Batman: The Three Jokers
- New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod's Name Misspelled In Movie Credits
LITG four years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000
When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. And now we know what did happen to The Masked Raider?
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
- Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
- Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancellation Gossip – Punisher, Invaders, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
- Caricature, Cyphers and Cuts To The Heart in House Of X #3 (Spoilers)
- LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
- "She-Hulk": A Strong Casting Opportunity for Marvel [OPINION]
- Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
- "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
- Doctor Strange #18 – The Perfect Super-Hero Comic Book That You May Just Miss Today
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jason Latour, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.
- Jason Pearson, creator of Body Bags
- Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.
- Bradley Bradley, grader at CGC.
- David Messina, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…
- Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Zack Snyder Diane Nelson Joss Whedon Justice League Zack Snyder Diane Nelson Joss Whedon Justice League Zack Snyder Diane Nelson Joss Whedon Justice League
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!