The Punisher's Skull in The Daily LITG, 10th March 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the last four years, and a happy 50th birthday to former BC contributor, Brendon Connelly!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. And it still seems that Scott Adams rules the roost regarding what you want to read.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert- Daily LITG, 7th March 2023
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 EP on Nandor/Guillermo "Love Story"
- Daredevil: Jon Bernthal's Punisher "Born Again" Without Skull Logo?
- Captain America: Cold War Omega in Marvel Comics' June 2023 Solicits
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 5 "Imposter" Sneak Preview Released
- Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes "Disappointed" Discovery Ending with S05
- Picking Up Thor's Hammer In Marvel Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Scott Adams Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Miles Morales Dons His New Suit For Hasbro's Marvel Legends
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt & David Rubín's Cosmic Detective From Image
- Alex De Campi, Ryan Howe & Dee Cunniffe's Bad Karma From Image Comics
- Fantagraphics to Publish Daniel Clowes' Monica In October
- Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Hospitalised, Not Slowing Down
- Tom King To Draw April Fool's Day Covers For Batman #134 And More
- Will Poulter On The Cover Of Marvel Comics' Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Star Wars: Edge Of Balance: Precedent Manga in Viz May 2023 Solicits
- Acid Town & Noir Caesar Launch in TokyoPop Full May 2023 Solicits
- It's Spider-Man 2008 in The Daily LITG, 9th March 2023
LITG one year ago, Jared Padalecki And The Punisher
- Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson
- How Marvel Comics Changed The Punisher Today (Spoilers)
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day
- Greg Rucka Joins Ed Brubaker On Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series
- Past, Present, Future & Krakoa Below In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- A New Justice League, For DC Comics' Dark Crisis
- The Living & The Dead in Today's Devil's Reign From Marvel (Spoilers)
- The Beyonder Returns To A New Defenders Comic (Mullet Included)
- Defund The Green Lantern Corps (Justice League Vs Legion #2 Spoilers)
- The Ennui Of A Spider-Man Clone In Today's Amazing Spider-Man
- The Walking Dead's Maggie Wonders If She Still Loves Glen
- Marvel Comics To Publish Star Wars #100 In June
- A New Version Of Prime Minister Boris Johnson For The Marvel Universe
- Captain Carter Changes Her MCU Origin For The Marvel Comics
- When Weapon X Got Venomized in The X Lives Of Wolverine (Spoilers)
- Jared Padalecki & New Justice League in The Daily LITG 9th March 2022
LITG two years ago, X-Men, Wildstorm and Gina Carano
- Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
- Many More Wildstorm Characters Return To The DC Universe Today
- Disney CEO Defends Company from Gina Carano Firing Accusation
- What's Next For 2021 Community Days In Pokémon GO
- Tonight Is Shiny Drowzee Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
- American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
- Always Sunny Helped Lead to Game of Thrones: WandaVision Director
- DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern
- Shiny Nosepass Arrives In Pokémon GO: Searching For Legends Event
- DC Comics To Publish Batman Vs GI JOE: Snake-Eyes in Fortnite Comic
- Batman Urban Legends Has Its Major Ironic Fridging Moment (Spoilers)
- Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
- Ibrahim Moustafa Signs 3 Book Deal With Humanoids, Preview of "Count"
- Old Dead Eyes Is Back From Gerry Duggan and John McCrea?
- Will Frank Miller Come To Rorschach After All? (Spoilers)
- The Joker #1 Shows The State Of Gotham After A-Day (Spoilers)
- Proctor Valley Road, Grant Morrison's Biggest Original Launch In Years
- Reject Squad Graphic Novel Spin-Off by Alyssa Cole and ONeill Jones
- Jason Todd, Red Hood, Crosses The Line in Batman: Urban Legends #1
- Pokémon GO and Children Of The Atom – The Daily LITG 9th March 2021
LITG three years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon.
And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.
- "The Nevers": Upcoming HBO Series Had Us at "Joss Whedon" [OPINION]
- "Lost in Space": Netflix's Sci-Fi Adventure Series Ending with Season 3
- More Big Books From DC Comics – Timewarp to Batman Family
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: Deciding Eve & Villanelle's "Fates" [TEASER]
- James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce
- "Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast
- Three Jokers to Launch in June, Johns and Fabok Promise No (More) Delays
- James Tynion IV On The Origins Of Punchline – And Announcing Clownhunter For Batman #96
- Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.
- "American Horror Story" Season 10 Filming in Provincetown This Month?
LITG four years ago – The Road To Watchmen was being paved.
And Frank Miller was back.
- DC Repackages Blue Beetle and Question Comics as 'The Road to Watchmen'
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
- The People of Age of X-Man Know What to Do with a Wolverine Statue in Marvelous X-Men #2
- The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
- DC Publishes Collections of Walmart Comics in October and November
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Former Bleeding Cool contributor Brendon/Fred Connelly
- Glenn Matchett, a writer and editor with Grayhaven Comics.
