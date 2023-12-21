Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, x-men

X-Men: From The Ashes The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2023

Last night, Marvel Comics went and confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024. With a much better-looking visual.

Last night, Marvel Comics went and confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024. With a much better-looking visual.

LITG one year ago, AfterShock Comics files for bankruptcy

LITG two years ago, Punisher Changes His Skull

LITG three years ago, WWE, Pokémon GO and Heroes

LITG four years ago… your mother was a Tracer

We thought we were so clever with 5G… but knew all about Incoming.

LITG five years ago… Eric Esquivel was cancelled.

And Doomsday Clock was even later.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dr Christina Blanch , owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer.

, owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer. Doug Wheeler, Swamp Thing writer

Swamp Thing writer Chris Marrinan, artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange

artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange Glen Johnson , artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars

, artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars Mark Engblom , cartoonist

, cartoonist Chip Zdarsky, comic creator, cartoonist, legend in his own lunchtime.

X-Men

