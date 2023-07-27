Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Helfire Gala, newlitg

X-Men's Hellfire Gala (Nothing Else) in The Daily LITG 27th July 2023

The top ten stories yesterday were all about the Hellfire Gala. This is unprecedented. Welcome to your daily Lying In The Gutters.

The top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday were all about Marvel Comics and the X-Men's Hellfire Gala event. This is unprecedented on Bleeding Cool. I knew it was popular, and there was a lot to say, but I didn't expect this. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday were all about Hellfire Gala

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.

artist on Falling and Black Star. Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze

co-founder of Ablaze Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.

former owner of Atomic Comics chain. Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.

owner of Splat Comics. Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.

