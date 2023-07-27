Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Helfire Gala, newlitg
X-Men's Hellfire Gala (Nothing Else) in The Daily LITG 27th July 2023
The top ten stories yesterday were all about the Hellfire Gala. This is unprecedented. Welcome to your daily Lying In The Gutters.
The top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday were all about Marvel Comics and the X-Men's Hellfire Gala event. This is unprecedented on Bleeding Cool. I knew it was popular, and there was a lot to say, but I didn't expect this. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday were all about Hellfire Gala
- How The Plans Of Orchis Play Out In The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Ms Marvel's Future in the Marvel Universe (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- Juggernaut & The Election of The New X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- The Psychic Defenses Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S in Hellfire Gala Spoilers
- Wilson Fisk And The X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- Firestar as The Great X-Men Traitor in The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- The Great, Great Massacre Of The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- What Comes Next For The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- How Free Comic Book Day X-Men Joins Up With Hellfire Gala & Iron Man
- The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E06
- TMNT Pizza Xbox Controllers in The Daily LITG 26th of July 2023
- Tom Holland, Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi For Beano 85th Birthday
LITG one year ago, The Death Of Superman
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
- Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
- Star Trek: Picard S03 EP Confirms Seven's Rank, "Nod" to Tasha Yar
- Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us
- Doctor Who: When a 60th Anniversary Logo ISN'T an Anniversary Logo
- DC Comics Super Powers Vehicles Arriving from McFarlane Toys
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash
- Ravensburger Launches Seven New Warner Bros. Puzzle Titles
- Cullen Bunn, Andrea Mutti, A Legacy Of Violence. Mad Cave in October
- The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing And Ran a Restaurant?
- Alpha Betas #1 Debuts In WhatNot Publishing October 2022 Solicits
- Drug Running and Double Crosses in The Perfect Crime, Up for Auction
- Creator Of 2000AD Pat Mills Launches NFT of Judge Dredd Secret History
- The Penguin Gets A Gun For His Killing Joke One Bad Day
- The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
- The Pre-Code Horror of Superior Comics Title Mysteries, Up for Auction
- Will Batman Incorporated Investigate The Murder Of Catwoman's Father?
- Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl Join Animated Harley Quinn's Legion Of Bats
- The Mystery Ends, The Tales Begin in Marvel Tales #93, Up for Auction
- Ryan Sook Dark Crisis Batman The Night Is Very RestoreTheSnyderVerse
- The First Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, Up for Auction
- The Mystery and Lurid Terror of Lucky Comics, Up for Auction
- The Cost Of American Comics In The UK To Go Up 7.5% Next Week
- Star Wars Black Series Halloween Figures in Daily LITG 25th July 2022
LITG two years ago – Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four
- How Doctor Doom Changes A Fantastic Four Member – Forever! (Spoilers)
- Ash Greninja, Primal Forms, & More Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Tom Taylor's Words In Damian Wayne's Mouth In Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Magic: The Gathering JumpStart: Historic Horizons "In The Machine"
- Boob Window Argument To Return To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)
- Englishman Who Walked Up Marble Arch Mound And Came Down £5 Poorer
- Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Kurt Busiek's Astro City, And Others, Return To Image Comics
- Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
- First Conan, Cthulhu and Earliest Weird Tales, Up for Auction
- Scott Snyder Launches New Creator-Owned Line Through ComiXology
- Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari
- Star Wars Kanan #1 CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- DC's DEO Gets Deadly New Mission In Infinite Frontier #3 (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Signs And Numbers King Spawn #1 1:250 Variant Covers
- SilverHawks #1 CGC Graded 9.6 Copy Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Oni Buys Amanda Weidman's Graphic Novel Mari And The Cloud Princess
- Minh Lê's New Graphic Novels, Enlighten Me & The New Immortals, Sold
- Chasing Chevy- The Daily LITG, 26th July 2021
LITG three years ago, Luigi and Jae Lee
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Dialga, Palkia, Giratina Raids Take Over Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day Two
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics Cancels Amazing Mary Jane?
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Daredevil Star Peter Shinkoda Accuses Jeph Loeb of Racist Comments
- Could Mysterious X Of Swords Character Be Ashake From New Mutants?
- New Injustice: Gods Among Us With Batman From Tom Taylor?
- Matt Kindt Talks BRZRKR & Keanu Reeves Acting Out His Dialogue #SDCC
- V.E. Schwab Villain Series to Become Extraordinary Graphic Novels
- Sabaa Tahir Announces Second Ember In The Ashes Graphic Novel #SDCC
LITG four years ago
LITG two years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- "Arrow": No, Marc Guggenheim is NOT "Divorcing" Oliver & Felicity
- Marvel's Champions Canceled with October's Champions #10
- By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
Comic Book birthdays today
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.
- Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze
- Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.
- Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.
- Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
