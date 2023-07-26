Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, pizza, tmnt, xbox
TMNT Pizza Xbox Controllers in The Daily LITG 26th of July 2023
This is what you want to read about on Bleeding Cool. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Xbox Controllers. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
This is what you really want to read about. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Xbox Controllers. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Xbox Releases New TMNT Pizza Controllers To Promote Latest Film
- WildCATS Will Be Back In November, But What of Batman Incorporated?
- San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
- Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S in Hellfire Gala Spoilers
- Transformers: Shattered Glass Rodimus and Sideswipe Arrive at Hasbro
- Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Tribute, Final Film Preview at SDCC
- DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin
- Roxann Dawson On Paris & Torres Splitting Up in Star Trek Comics
- Walking Through Tomorrow's Knight Terrors Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Now Bad Idea Comics Sell Canvas Sized Copies of Megalith For $275
- Noir Is The New Black in Fairsquare Comics October 2023 Solicits
- Radiant Black #25 Had Two Variant Endings- Which Did You Get?
- Archie Meets Tarzan- Jungle Drama in Keenspot October 2023 Solicits
- There Was Another Life in Source Point Press' October 2023 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld's Missing SDCC Panel in The Daily LITG 25th of July 2023
LITG one year ago, Rare Spawns come to Pokémon GO
- New Daily Adventure Incense Brings Rare Spawns To Pokémon GO
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- Cosplay From SDCC 2022: Spidey-Ross, ThunderCats, Lucy Liu & More
- DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)
- Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
- Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us
- Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash
- The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd
- Ravensburger Launches Seven New Warner Bros. Puzzle Titles
- Cullen Bunn, Andrea Mutti, A Legacy Of Violence. Mad Cave in October
- The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing And Ran a Restaurant?
- Alpha Betas #1 Debuts In WhatNot Publishing October 2022 Solicits
- Drug Running and Double Crosses in The Perfect Crime, Up for Auction
- Creator Of 2000AD Pat Mills Launches NFT of Judge Dredd Secret History
- The Penguin Gets A Gun For His Killing Joke One Bad Day
- The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
- The Pre-Code Horror of Superior Comics Title Mysteries, Up for Auction
- Will Batman Incorporated Investigate The Murder Of Catwoman's Father?
- Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl Join Animated Harley Quinn's Legion Of Bats
- The Mystery Ends, The Tales Begin in Marvel Tales #93, Up for Auction
- Ryan Sook Dark Crisis Batman The Night Is Very RestoreTheSnyderVerse
- The First Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, Up for Auction
- The Mystery and Lurid Terror of Lucky Comics, Up for Auction
- The Cost Of American Comics In The UK To Go Up 7.5% Next Week
- Star Wars Black Series Halloween Figures in Daily LITG 25th July 2022
LITG two years ago – Chasing Chevy
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
- Community Star Joel McHale Says Reunion Possible Now More Than Ever
- Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
- Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
- Moon Knight #1 Top Of Every Store In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
- More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Diamond To Freeze Comic Store Discounts Until The End Of The Year
- Sorry Folks, That Wasn't Fiona Staples Confirming The Return Of Saga
- Flash Comics and the Elusive Black Canary, Up for Auction
- The Biggest Green Lantern Plot Twist of the Golden Age, Up for Auction
- Women Go to War in Fiction House's Fight Comics, Up for Auction
- Fox's The Flame and the Dawn of the Atomic-Powered Menace, at Auction
- The Notorious Eddie Bentz in Gangsters Can't Win, Up for Auction
- Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Library Set At Auction Today
- Will Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Set A New Sales Record Today?
- Chevy Chase Community Challenges- The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021
LITG three years ago – The Eisner Awards
Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish the Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic yesterday. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
- Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
- Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- DC Comics Event 'Endless Winter' In December 2020
- Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
- Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
- Barbara Gordon as Oracle in Four Pages From Batman #100 (Preview)
- What Robin King Does to Barry Allen & Alan Scott in Death Metal #SDCC
- Sneak Peek at Dune Graphic Novel and House Of Atreides Comic #SDCC
- Sharkboy and Lavagirl to Return in We Can Be Heroes #SDCC
- IDW to Publish Star Trek Voyager Comics About Seven Of Nine #SDCC
LITG four years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- October's Black Panther #17 is the End of an Era… But What Does That Mean?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" – "Paddy's 2: Electric Boogaloo"?!?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Larry Docherty of Larry's Comics
- Christopher Hunt of CARVER: A Paris Story
- Joe Sanchez, inker on Suicide Squad
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
