Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Spotlight Master Post
Comments
Since the announcement of Chilling Reign, the Pokémon TCG's sixth Sword & Shield-era expansion, I've been chronicling the set's rollout. This coverage included early speculation, a pre-release opening courtesy of the Pokémon TCG, and reviews of every associated product. This coverage culminated in a sweeping 32-part spotlight on the set's cards. Now, Bleeding Cool readers can access all of our Chilling Reign coverage right here, in one massive post.
The full chronology of Bleeding Cool's Chilling Reign coverage is as follows:
- The Pokémon TCG announces Chilling Reign
- Set list released
- Early Booster Box opening
- Early Elite Trainer Box opening
- Build & Battle Box Review
- What will be the Chilling Reign Chase Card?
- Chilling Reign release announcement
- Blister Pack Opening
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 1
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 2
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 3
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 4
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 5
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 6
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 7
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 8
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 9
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 10
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 11
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 12
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 13
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 14
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 15
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 16
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 17
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 18
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 19
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 20
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 21
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 22
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 23
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 24
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 25
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 26
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 27
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 28
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 29
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 30
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 31
- The Cards of Chilling Reign Part 32
- The Most Stunning Cards of Chilling Reign 10 – 6
- The Most Stunning Cards of Chilling Reign 5 – 1
- The Most Valuable Cards of Chilling Reign 10 – 6
- The Most Valuable Cards of Chilling Reign 5 – 1
- Chilling Reign Complete Review
Stay tuned for our coverage of the next Pokémon TCG expansion, Evolving Skies, which releases this month!