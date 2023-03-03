$75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack in The Daily LITG, 3rd March 2023

in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023
Credit: Hasbro

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack 
  2. The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Review: A Long Road to Redemption
  3. Hasbro Shows Off Some Mighty Hulk and Thor Marvel Legends Sets
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
  5. Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
  6. Arrowverse: Guggenheim on Not Getting DC Studios/Gunn & Safran Meeting
  7. The First Scarlet & Violet-Era Pikachu Ex Comes To Pokemon TCG
  8. Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer
  9. The Spider-Man With Dots For Eyes Gets His Own Spider-Verse Version
  10. Agatha Harkness' Contest Of Chaos Crossover In Marvel 2023 Annuals

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Donny Cates spoke to me

In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool

LITG: Jensen Ackles and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
  2. Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
  3. Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
  4. Warning: Today's Daredevil May Reveal Next Week's Devil's Reign Twist
  5. King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
  6. Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
  7. War, Peace & Espionage In Three Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  8. Artists Elite Comics To Launch In June With Big Name Artists
  9. New-Look Punisher Debuts Today In Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3
  10. The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
  11. Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
  12. ABLAZE Announces Chess Manga Blitz and Heavenly Demon Reborn!
  13. Craig Yoe Puts His Heart into Ban This Book!: Starring Match and Book
  14. Wiper: We Forget What This New OGN From Dark Horse is About
  15. The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
  16. What If… Miles Morales Was Thor Too? More Multiverse Shenanigans
  17. Marvel Expands Variant Obsession to Fruit Universe in New Partnership
  18. Speculator Corner: Mark Waid & Peter Krause's Irredeemable #1
  19. In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool
  20. Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal in The Daily LITG 2nd of March 2022

LITG two years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Infinite Frontier

LITG: Screencap
LITG: Screencap

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
  2. The Mandalorian: Bill Burr Defends Gina Carano, Action Figure's Future
  3. DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
  4. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  5. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  6. Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
  7. Infinite Frontier #1 To #6 – DC Comics' Summer Event For 2021
  8. Superman & Lois Episode 2: Meet Hipster, Struggling Writer Clark Kent
  9. Tonight Is Shiny Krabby Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Bryan Hitch Draws Frank Quitely All-Star Superman For Crime Syndicate
  11. Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition Coming From Dark Horse
  12. After 20 Years Joe Madureira Teases Return Of Battle Chasers With #10
  13. Tom King Writes Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, Drawn By Bilquis Evely
  14. The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
  15. Infinite Frontier Reflects Justice League Zack Snyder Cut? (Spoilers)
  16. Taskmaster #3 Taegukgi Variant References Captain Marvel #17 2nd Print
  17. Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem
  18. "Who Is Red X" Mystery In Infinite Frontier and Teen Titans Academy
  19. Barbara Gordon, Happy To Be Oracle in Infinite Frontier and Batman
  20. Nubia And Hippolyta's Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier #0
  21. The Joker, Batman, Bane, A-Day And Arkham Asylum In Infinite Frontier
  22. Roy Harper, Black Canary and Green Arrow In Infinite Frontier?
  23. Jonathan Kent As Superman – The Biggest Danger To The DC Universe?
  24. Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier

LITG three years ago – the children were Timeless

And New York had Warlords.

  1. The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
  2. Wally West – a New Pariah For DC Comics?
  3. "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
  4. Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
  5. Superman's Villains React to Secret Identity Reveal in Superman: Villains #1 [Preview]
  6. Catwoman Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Batman #90 [Preview]
  7. "Marvel Didn't Want To Have To Explain Periods To Readers" – The Women Of Marvel Panel at C2E2
  8. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
  9. "Doctor Who": Walsh, Cole to Exit After "Revolution of the Daleks" [Report]
  10. Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius

LITG four years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.

  1. Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
  2. A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
  3. Black Cat Having Sex Dreams About Spider-Man in Next Week's Amazing Spider-Man #16.HU
  4. Joe Quesada and C.B. Cebulski Fight for the Survival of Comics at SXSW
  5. Brie Larson Is… Captain America?

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Skottie Young, cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool.
  • Ruwan Jayatilleke, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics.
  • Comic book retailer Jon Browne.
  • Dan Mishkin, co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld.
  • Stephen Jondrew, co-founder of Project Fanboy.
  • Emily W, comic book columnist.

