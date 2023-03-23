An End for Captain Marvel in The Daily LITG, 23rd of March 2023
- Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June
- This Is What Peter Did – Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers
- Is Marvel Really Killing Off Spider-Man's Mary Jane Watson?
- A Tale Of Two Days Of Future Pasts In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Charges Dismissed; Posts Statement
- Hey, DC Comics, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors
- The Amazing Spider-Man To Destroy York, Pennsylvania?
- Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4
- Marvel Publishes The Punisher Vs Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Will DC Comics Publish Alan Moore's Full Scripts For Watchmen?
- Iron Circus Comics Sets Lackadaisy: The Animated Short Film Debut
- Mirka Andolfo Takes Bettie Page Home To Italy, From Dynamite
- Vampirella's Victory Gets Own Series by David F Walker & Brett Weldele
- The Horror/Drama/Comedy/Action/Romance/Mystery Comic Lunar Lodge
- Starfinder: Angels Of The Dust from Dynamite Includes New Gaming Stats
- Former Marvel & DC Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras Now At Immortal Studios
- Rewriting The Origin Of The Punisher Again (Spoilers)
- Missing JSA Word Balloons in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2023
LITG one year ago, Netflix Passwords
- Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
- Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
- Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2022
- Dark Crisis Coming, Future State Going In Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- First Looks At DC Comics' New Teen Justice & Young Justice
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on "Bittersweet" Finale & Final Seasons
- Marvel Teases All Its 2022 Digital Plans
- Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
- The Forgotten Blade: A High Fantasy Saga as Theological Allegory
- Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- The Disciple: New Wrestling Comic Launches Kickstarter Campaign
- Frank Cho On Lake Como, "The Most Beautiful Comic Con In The World"
- Afro Samurai To Launch Titan Manga Line From Titan Comics
- XGender Manga by Asuka Miyazaki In Seven Seas June 2022 Solicits
- Jack Hawksmoor Confirmed Coming To Swamp Thing
- Yen Press Name-Changes Slave To Chained Soldier in June 2022 Solicits
- Ra's Al Ghul Long Shadow War Cast Over Deathstroke Inc #7 & Robin #12
- New DC Teen Superhero Team, Young Justice Dark
- Kung Fu Legume – The New Turtles? In Keenspot June 2022 Solicits
LITG two years ago, WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando
- The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
- Lando Calrissian Is Now Officially Pansexual According To LucasFilm
- DC and Warner Bros. Have No Intentions to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse
- Che Grayson Has Riri Williams, Ironheart, Join The Avengers in June
- Rocket League & Fortnite Announce New Llama-Rama Event
- Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
- CORSAIR Reveals Multiple Products Including Vengeance i7200 PC
- Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph Returns & She Don't Give a Funt
- Bid to Win A Butch Guice Original From Brubaker's Captain America Run
- Dark Horse Hires Sanjay Dharawat and Rose Weitz, Promotes Four More
- Hip Hop Superstar MURS Joins Image/Skybound's Excellence Kickstarter
- Out Of Body, Bunny Mask, 7 Swords in AfterShock Comics June Solicits
- The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida
- Taskmaster Variant Raises Money For Atlanta Shooting Victims Families
- Harley Quinn Would Really Like To Get Paid By Batman (Spoilers)
- Funeral For London Cartoon Museum's Alison Brown Held This Thursday
- Superheroes Meet The X-Factor in The S Factor, From Action Lab Comics
- How Much For Batman? The Daily LITG, the 22nd of March, 2021
LITG three years ago – Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.
And everyone else was getting coronavirus.
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Funko WonderCon Exclusives and Where to Find Them
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
- Teefury Under Fire For Coronavirus Pokemon Shirt Design
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star Calls Out Trump's Racist Coronavirus Talk
- Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – "Things Start To Really Slow Down"
- Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
LITG four years ago – House Of X was starting to happen
And Mark Waid was rewriting the history of Marvel
- Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History
- Mark Waid to Write the History of the Marvel Universe – Revealed at C2E2
- Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross to Create New X-Men Marvels Comic for 25th Anniversary
- Marvel's Motto is 'Be More Marvelous' – Creators and Characters Returning For C2E2 Announcements
- Secret Warps Announced by Marvel at C2E2 – Bringing Back the Infinity Warps With Al Ewing
- Mindless C2E2 Speculation – Dan Slott, Spider-Man and Iron Man 2020…
- Spider-Man at C2E2 Retailer Breakfast – and the Power of J Scott Campbell and Artgerm
- Dave Sim Exhibits 'Quivery Lines Of Homophobia' For LGBTQ-People Vs Cerebus
- Todd McFarlane Self-Swipes Amazing Spider-Man For Spawn #298 and the War To 300
- Donny Cates Talks Absolute Carnage in C2E2 Video
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.
- Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.
- Jim Friel of Comic Relief
- Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
