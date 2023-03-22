Missing JSA Word Balloons in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool - and twice in a row it was a certain error in a certain JSA trade paperback published that week.
The Daily Lying In The Gutters
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Hey, DC Comics, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors
- Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June
- The Amazing Spider-Man To Destroy York, Pennsylvania?
- William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei- Daily LITG, 20th March 2023
- DC Comics On Wanting To Make Titans West Happen (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Karl Urban Goes Butcher in Twitter Warning to Toxic Fan
- Mattel Surprises Fans with Masters of the Universe Fall 2023 Catalog
- Tonight Is Litten Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
- The Uncanny X-Men Arrive at RSVLTS with Giant-Sized Collection
- Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Gold Key Comics Returns To Publish Boris Karloff's Gold Key Mysteries
- DC Comics' Legion Of Bloom Leaves A Horrific Batman Threat Behind
- A New Insult for Dick Grayson, Nightwing, From Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
- The Flash Family Get A New Group Cry In Flash #795
- Sleeze Brothers And Sequels, But No Sign Of Tales From The Quarantine
- Queen Of Swords, Godfell, End After End in Vault June 2023 Solicits
- JSA Out Of Order & Missing Word Balloon in Daily LITG, 21st March 2023
LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb
- Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
- Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon
- Uzumaki: Junji Ito Honors Toonami 25th with Anime Series Teaser Image
- Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy, Now A Meat-Eating Genocidal Murderer, For Pride Month
- Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
- When British Tabloids Made Up Stories About The Next Doctor Who
- Star Trek: Picard Director Lea Thompson Talks Time Travel & Borg Queen
- Better Call Saul Teaser Fast-Forwards to Its "Breaking Bad" Beginnings
- Kung Fu Legume – The New Turtles? In Keenspot June 2022 Solicits
- Black Mass Rising: A Plodding Dracula Sequel with Pretty Art
- 2000 AD 45th Anniversary: Massive Online Comic Con is this weekend
- The Forgotten Blade: A High Fantasy Saga as Theological Allegory
- JM Lofficier Revives Captain Ukraine To Raise Money For Red Cross
- Something Is Killing The Children #22 To Get Three First Appearances
- Archer & Armstrong & ArmorClads in Valiant June 2022 Solicits
- Mike Mignola Returns To Drawing Comics With Something New
- Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel Secret Reverse In Viz June 2022 Solicits
- Akira Art Of Wall in Kodansha & Vertical Solicits For June 2022
- Mike Deodato & Gregg Hurwitz' Black Mirror-Like New Think From AWA
LITG two years ago, How much for Batman?
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
- Sally From The End Of Texas Chainsaw Massacre Returning In New Film
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
- Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
- The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
- The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
- Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
- The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
- The First Appearance of the First Martian Manhunter Up for Auction
- Harley Quinn Goes Full Florida Woman in Harley Quinn #1 Preview
- X-Book Previews: Cable and Esme Try Roleplay; Captain Britain Found?!
- The Underappreciated Debut of Hawkgirl Up for Auction
- The Week in Comics: NFTs, Price Hikes, & Super-Mega-Crossover Events
- Justice League Beats Thor in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Comics Creator Credits Hit eBay Sales
- The Visitor Returns And Valiant Uprises in June 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Claire And The Dragons For $2 in June Solicits
- A Darling New Comic Book In Source Point Press' June 2021 Solicits
- Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier – The Daily LITG 21st March 2021
LITG three years ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings
And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
- Golden Girls Geeki Tikis Available March 24th From Toynk
- Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Valiant Comics Creators Told "Pencils Down" By Bosses, Close for a Month?
- Gamestop Being Closed in CA, PA, Presumably More
LITG four years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy
And Hulk went political.
- Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
- Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
- Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
- When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer.
- Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman
- Diane Valentino, colourist, letterer
- Lisa Moore, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press
- Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock
- Ron Cacace of Archie Comics
- DK Saris of The Becoming
- Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
